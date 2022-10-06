Alpha Capital Group Prop Challenge Review – Is It Legit?

Alpha Capital Group has launched a prop challenge called the Alpha Pro Challenge.

Alpha Capital Group is looking for proven traders to join their funded trading team. You apply to join, and Alpha Capital Group gives you a trading account worth up to $200,000 while letting you keep 80% of the profits and scaling your account up to a maximum of $2,000,000.

Should you sign up for the Alpha Capital Group prop challenge today? How does the Alpha Pro Challenge work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Alpha Capital Group’s new challenge today in our review.

What is Alpha Capital Group?

Alpha Capital Group is a London-based financial company. The company specializes in funding profitable traders, giving them money to trade while letting them keep a portion of the profits.

Alpha Capital Group is currently looking for profitable traders. You can sign up online today, then stop trading with your own money while joining a group of successful funded proprietary traders around the world.

Alpha Capital Group describes itself as “more than just a proprietary trading firm.” The company does everything in its power to help traders pass the evaluation. They also invest in trader education because when traders make a profit, Alpha Capital Group makes a profit.

How the Alpha Capital Group Prop Challenge Works

As part of a 2022 promotion, Alpha Capital Group has launched a prop challenge. You can join the Alpha Pro Challenge with $50,000 to $200,000 of Alpha Capital Group’s money, then keep 80% of your trading profits.

The three prop challenge levels include:

Alpha Pro Challenge 50K: Get a $50,000 trading account for $277

Get a $50,000 trading account for $277 Alpha Pro Challenge 100K: Get a $100,000 trading account for $487

Get a $100,000 trading account for $487 Alpha Pro Challenge 200K: Get a $200,000 trading account for $697

Regardless of which option you select, you enjoy perks like 0% commission, unlimited free retakes, leverage of 1:100, and refunded fees when fully funded. Plus, the Alpha Pro Challenge gives you complete access to the Alpha Capital Group dashboard, which gives you all of the tools you need to be a successful trader.

You pay the fee above to join the challenge. Then, you try to meet certain profit targets within the first 30 days (8% within your first 30 days) and additional profit targets within the next 60 days (4% within the next 60 days). If you reach these targets and pass verification, then Alpha Capital Group returns your initial payment and gives you a funded account.

Once you have a funded account, you can begin to take 80% profits from the account. You continue to maintain access to the account as long as you don’t exceed the daily drawdown (5%) or max drawdown (10%) limits.

If you do not meet Alpha Capital Group’s challenge targets within the given time, then you may be able to retry. If your portfolio was profitable within the window, then you can retry. You can retry an unlimited number of times for as long as your portfolio remains profitable.

If you do not meet the profit targets within the given time and do not qualify for a retry, then you must pay to rejoin the Alpha Capital Group prop challenge.

Alpha Capital Group Prop Challenge Benefits

Alpha Capital Group aims to offer several advantages over other prop trading platforms available today, including:

Get funded in as little as 20 days with a two-step proprietary process

Funded accounts of $50,000 to $200,000 to suit every trader

Zero % commissions on all trades you place

Hold trades over the weekend and trade through news

Free retry if your account is in profit after the 30 days expires

Lowest profit targets for phase 1 and phase 2 in the market (8% and 4%, respectively)

Bi-weekly payouts where you keep 80% of profits

Once funded, scale your account up to a balance of $2 million

Advanced traders dashboard to help analyze your trading

How to Join the Alpha Capital Group Prop Challenge

You can join the Alpha Capital Group prop challenge online today through PropChallenges.com. You pay an entry fee of $277 to $697, then receive access to a funded account with $50,000 to $200,000.

Before the company accepts your fees and joins, you must pass three steps, including:

Step 1) Funding Evaluation

First, you must prove you can navigate your way around the markets. Alpha Capital Group sets some straightforward trading objects, including:

You must make 8% profit in phase 1

You must make 4% profit in phase 2

When you meet these objects, you pass and progress to a fully-funded live trading account.

Traders that succeed generally have a strong understanding of fundamental market conditions and risk and reward, trading with logic over emotion.

Step 2) Verification

After you pass the funding evaluation, Alpha Capital Group verifies your results and verifies your identity. You must share certain documentations and ID with Alpha Capital Group’s compliance team.

Once you complete verification, you receive a fully funded account.

Then, you receive your account credentials and can begin trading live in financial markets. As an Alpha Capital Group proprietary trader, you can now begin to receive 80% of profits from your funded account.

Step 3) Continue as an Alpha Capital Group Trader

You are now a part of the Alpha Capital Group funded trader community. You’re part of a community where everyone wants you to succeed. When Alpha Capital Group’s traders are profitable, the company is profitable.

As you continue to trade, you can scale your account. Alpha Capital Group continues to grow your account based on your profits. Each time you achieve 10% profits on your account, Alpha Capital Group grows your account by 10%.

By repeatedly earning profits on your account, you can scale your account up to a maximum of $2 million.

Alpha Capital Group Advanced Traders Dashboard 2.0 Features & Benefits

One of the perks of joining Alpha Capital Group’s prop challenge is the ability to get access to the Alpha Capital Group Advanced Traders Dashboard 2.0.

The platform is based on MetaTrader 5, which should make it familiar to most traders. MT5 is known for advanced transparency, fast execution, and a range of technical and fundamental analysis tools. It’s an all-in-one, multi-asset trading platform for all types of assets.

The second edition of the dashboard comes with the following features:

Free access to the platform, valued at $497

Includes Trade Mate panel

Sessions zone and VWAP indicator

Pivot point indicator

30 day account performance reports

Custom-built trading journal

Live market news feeds

Economic calendar

Monthly trading competitions

Alpha Capital Group Prop Challenge Pricing

Entry to the Alpha Capital Group Prop Challenge is priced at $277 to $697, depending on your desired funding amount. You get $50,000 to $200,000 in your account.

Here’s how each subscription tier breaks down:

50K Challenge: $277

Receive $50,000 funded account

Zero % commission

EAs allowed

80% profit split

Phase 1: 8% profit target of $4,000

Phase 2: 4% profit target of $2,000

10% max loss of $5,000

5X max daily loss of $2,500

Trade FX, indices, or commodities

Hold trades over the weekend

Trade through news

Unlimited free retakes

Leverage 1:100

Fees refunded when fully funded

100K Challenge: $487

Receive $100,000 funded account

Zero % commission

EAs allowed

80% profit split

Phase 1: 8% profit target of $8,000

Phase 2: 4% profit target of $4,000

10% max loss of $10,000

5X max daily loss of $5,000

Trade FX, indices, or commodities

Hold trades over the weekend

Trade through news

Unlimited free retakes

Leverage 1:100

Fees refunded when fully funded

200K Challenge

Receive $200,000 funded account

Zero % commission

EAs allowed

80% profit split

Phase 1: 8% profit target of $16,000

Phase 2: 4% profit target of $8,000

10% max loss of $20,000

5X max daily loss of $10,000

Trade FX, indices, or commodities

Hold trades over the weekend

Trade through news

Unlimited free retakes

Leverage 1:100

Fees refunded when fully funded

Alpha Capital Group Reviews: What Do Users Say?

Alpha Capital Group’s prop challenges have strong reviews online from all levels of traders.

Here are some of the reviews left by traders online for Alpha Capital Group’s prop challenges:

Traders of all levels of experience have good things to say about Alpha Capital Group, including newbies, intermediate traders, and experts

Multiple reviewers describe Alpha Capital Group as an “honest company” and a “great prop firm to work with”

Other customers are impressed and satisfied with Alpha Capital Group’s prop challenge; some tried the challenge after failing other challenges, while others tried the challenge as their first challenge

Other customers like how their fee gets returned to them immediately after they pass stage 2, making it easy to recoup your entry costs if you can demonstrate your proven trading ability

Generally, users are happy with Alpha Capital Group’s pricing, customer service, and overall honesty. Reviewers agree the company is quick to answer questions and help out. They understand that Alpha Capital Group is profitable when traders are profitable, so they give traders all the possible tools they need to succeed.

Alpha Capital Group Prop Challenge Evaluation Levels

As you progress through the Alpha Capital Group prop challenge, you’ll face phase 1 and phase 2 evaluation levels before receiving your funded account. Each level has specific restrictions, including:

Phase 1

8% profit target within 30 days

5% daily drawdown and 10% max drawdown

Phase 2

4% profit target within 60 days

5% daily drawdown and 10% max drawdown

Funded

No profit target

Receive 80% profits

5% daily drawdown and 10% max drawdown

Other Alpha Capital Group Prop Challenge Features

As an Alpha Capital Group member, you also get perks like:

Monthly Trading Competitions: Alpha Capital Group holds free monthly trading competitions. You receive a $100,000 evaluation for 1st place, a $50,000 evaluation for 2nd place, a $25,000 evaluation for 3rd place, and discounts for 4th to 10th place. Entry is free (1 entry per person) and the trader with the most money gained during the trading period wins. There’s a max daily drawdown of 5% and a max total drawdown of 10%.

Trading Journal: Alpha Capital Group has developed its own custom-built trading journal. Found within the dashboard, the trading journal automatically syncs with the exact trades you make on the account, making it easy for traders to keep a journal of each trade. Each journal entry tracks the entry and exit price, the reason for taking the trade, supporting and opposing trade evidence, and additional notes about the trade. You can use the journal to go back and review trades, analyze winning and losing trades, and become a better trader.

In-House Education Platform: You can use the Alpha Capital Group in-house education platform to get daily and weekly market insight, overviews into your trading, and information on how to become a better trader.

Trade Mate: Alpha Capital Group uses Trade Mate to offer useful calculators to help traders of all levels of experience. Traders can use it to calculate the correct lot size based on their risk management and check the correlation between FX pairs to ensure risk is kept to a minimum.

Transparent Rules: Unlike other prop trading platforms, Alpha Capital Group is open and transparent with its rules. The company is also well-rated for its customer service, with most traders agreeing the company was easy to reach, honest with its process, and provided added transparency over competing firms.

Double the Size of Your Trading Account with Every 10% Profit You Earn: Every time you record 10% profits in your trading account, Alpha Capital Group doubles the size of your trading account, up to a maximum limit of $2 million.

Get Funded in as Little as 20 Days: You can get funded in as little as 20 days with Alpha Capital Group’s prop challenge. Just follow the two-step process to get started.

FAQs About Alpha Capital Group’s Prop Challenge

Prop challenges can have different trading rules. Here are some of the rules, systems, and restrictions that make Alpha Capital Group’s prop challenges unique.

Q: What are the time limits for each evaluation phase?

A: You have 30 business days to complete phase 1 (earn 8% profits). Then, you have 60 business days to complete phase 2 (earn 4% profits). Traders must trade for a minimum of 10 days within each phase.

Q: How does the free retry system work?

A: You get a free retry if you finish in profit but fail to reach the target. If you reach the 30 day limit but haven’t quite reached the required profit target while meeting all other trading rules, then you can obtain a free retry.

Q: How many retries can I get?

A: There is no limit to the number of free retries once you have purchased an Alpha Pro Challenge and met all requirements. If the account is in profit at the end of the 30 days and no other rules were breached, then you automatically qualify for a retry.

Q: How does max daily loss work?

A: The challenge comes with a max daily loss limit, which is 5% of the starting balance of each trading day. This is the account balance at the close of the daily candle on broker time.

Q: How often can I withdraw profits?

A: You can withdraw profits from the Alpha Capital Group platform every 2 weeks, including on the 14th and 28th of each month. All withdrawals are processed and paid within 3 business days, and profit withdrawals are sent via bank wire transfer.

Q: What are the trading rules once my account is fully funded?

A: After your account is fully funded, you have the same trading rules as you had prior to the activation, including the same risk parameters. The only restriction that is removed is the profit target rule. Your goal is to make as much profit as you can.

Q: Are hedging and stacking allowed?

A: Yes, Alpha Capital Group allows both hedging and stacking (with stacking defined as opening multiple trades in the same direction at the same price point).

Q: Is Martingale allowed?

A: Alpha Capital Group does not allow Martingale strategies on the platform. Martingale strategies involve opening a position in the same direction while the first position opened is in drawdown. Alpha Capital Group considers it a Martingale strategy if the consecutive position is opened at an exponent more than 1x.

Q: Are EA’s and copy trades allowed?

A: Alpha Capital Group does not allow copy trading from other groups, nor do they allow members to copy trades from other members on the platform. The company does not allow any type of group copy trading. The only copy trading is from your own external account to your Alpha Capital Group account. If you are caught copying other traders’ trades, then you could be reviewed, penalized, and removed from the platform.

Q: What broker does Alpha Capital Group use?

A: Alpha Capital Group has its own in-house proprietary execution broker, ACG Markets. The broker offers institutional trading conditions, prime of prime liquidity, ultra low latency, sub 30ms targeted execution time, and raw spreads from 0.1 pips.

Contact Alpha Capital Group

Alpha Capital Group is a London-based financial platform offering funded accounts to traders around the world.

You can contact Alpha Capital Group via the following:

Email: info@alphaprochallenge.com

info@alphaprochallenge.com Headquarters: 10 Lower Thames Street, Billingsgate, London, England EC3R 6AF

Final Word

Alpha Capital Group has launched a prop challenge online through PropChallenges.com.

By joining the Alpha Pro Challenge today, you can get a funded account with up to $50,000 to $200,000 in tradeable funds, depending on your entry price. If you can consistently earn profits with those funds, then you can begin taking 80% profits from the account and have full access to a funded trading account.

To learn more about Alpha Capital Group’s prop challenge and how the platform works, visit the official website.