AirJoi Air Purifying Bag Reviews – Natural Charcoal Odor Absorbers That Work?

AirJoi is a bag with natural charcoal that attracts and absorbs all of the odors in its immediate surroundings, providing users with the clean environment that they want. Users won’t have to worry about any new aromas being added to their space, and customers have several package options offered.

What is AirJoi?

There is something about the smell in a room that can set the entire tone. A good smell can make someone feel uplifted and energized, but a bad smell can do exactly the opposite. Consumers who surround themselves with unpleasant odors can be more irritable and frustrated, but these odors aren’t exclusive to a room. They can accrue in small spaces as well, like gym bags or shoes.

Unfortunately, these types of odors can be difficult to get rid of without washing every surface in their surroundings. However, the use of natural charcoal has shown to have a positive effect on odors because it acts like a magnet. To make natural charcoal an easy solution for any odor, the creators of AirJoi have compressed it into a single bag.

The Eco-Friendly Charcoal Odor Absorber by AirJoi is made to eliminate odors from anywhere. The small bag is compact and easy to use, allowing users to eliminate smells in their car, bathroom, bedroom, closet, and more. It easily can be placed in shoes, in dresser drawers, and more, allowing consumers to get the support that they need to clear out the smells and keep their environment as healthy as possible.

By using AirJoi, consumers get access to Moso bamboo charcoal to get rid of:

Allergens

Odors

Pollutants

Bacteria

Mold

Mildew

With all of these different sources of impurities, it is hard to find a place in the home that AirJoi is not good to use. There’s no risk of leaking, and consumers can get rid of the odors that this bag attracts by charging it in the sun each month. Upkeep is easy, but it is a necessary step in fully purging odors from the home and surrounding areas.

To add even more value, these bags have enough power to last for up to 2 years of deodorization. It works better than baking soda ever could, and users can keep it charged by putting it in sunlight for a little while.

How Does It Work?

The whole reason that AirJoi works is because of charcoal. Activated charcoal is often used for purification purposes because of absorption. While the way it takes away odors can vary from person to person, the idea is that charcoal can bind with impurities in its environment. Most of the time, activated charcoal is used as a filter for chlorine, sediment, and more. It can even be mixed into water to purify it, though that process will take 2-3 hours.

When consumers use charcoal in these squares, they tend to offer temporary support to get rid of odors and moisture in the air. These purifying bags have quite a substantial reach in its nearby environment, cleaning an entire room when left for long enough. While the time it takes to clean the air can vary, it is quite effective.

Charcoal has the ability to eliminate moisture and bacteria, which are often the reasons that consumers end up smelling odors in the first place. Bacteria can be left to thrive, causing a unique enzyme to thrive. The bacteria continues to thrive on the surface of shoes, clothing, and more as it comes in contact with the chemicals that naturally exist in sweat. By eliminating the moisture found in these areas, consumers can starve bacteria and take away the typical causes of odor.

Charcoal is used in many different products, even toothpaste, because bacteria tends to bond with charcoal molecules. It can pull impurities away that would otherwise lead to unwanted odors. It also ensures that anyone can improve their surroundings without the overwhelming aroma of air fresheners.

Purchasing AirJoi

The only way for consumers to purchase AirJoi is to go through the official website. The website has quite a few options available, ensuring that consumers have coverage in as many spaces as possible. Buying in bulk saves the most money per square, though users already get an excellent deal with any of these packages.

Choose from:

3 AirJoi Squares for $39.95

5 AirJoi Squares for $59.95

10 AirJoi Squares for $99.95

20 AirJoi Squares for $159.95

When users check out, they have the chance to get lifetime protection on their purchase by adding a $9.97 fee to their order. There’s no opportunity to get lifetime protection except for checkout.

If the user finds that AirJoi doesn’t provide them with the support that they hope for, they have up to 30 days to request a full refund.

Frequently Asked Questions About AirJoi

How long can AirJoi be used?

All of these bags work for up to two years with proper car.

Can AirJoi eliminate odors from the fridge?

Absolutely! Due to the natural benefits that charcoal offers, it can absorb unnecessary moisture from the fridge, taking away the risk of mold and bacteria. By keeping the air of the fridge clean with AirJoi, consumers can protect their food from spoiling early.

What do users need to do to charge AirJoi?

The bag will have to be placed in the sun to recharge and clean it. However, this process only needs to be done once a month, and it takes about an hour.

Who benefits the most from using AirJoi?

Realistically, anyone can experience substantial progress when they use AirJoi. However, people with seasonal allergies, asthma, and other respiratory changes will experience the greatest improvement as the air around them becomes cleaner.

Is AirJoi eco-friendly?

Absolutely. Charcoal is completely natural, and it is safe for anyone to use.

How long does it take AirJoi to arrive?

The delivery time for AirJoi is about 3-7 days through USPS within the United States.

Is it possible to cancel the order?

Yes. If the user chooses to cancel their order, they have up to 24 hours before the order is sent out. There is no way to cancel the order after it is sent out.

What if the user isn’t happy with AirJoi?

All customers deserve to be satisfied. If the user isn’t happy with AirJoi, the creators offer a 7-day window to return the product for a full refund. It cannot be used to be eligible for a refund.

The customer service team can be reached by sending an email to support@airjoi.com or by calling 1-800-673-2470. The team is available on weekdays from 8:00am to 4:00pm PST.

Summary

AirJoi provides users with a way to take care of odors without having to scrub down walls, shoes, fridges, or more. This small bag is relatively easy to take care of because it doesn’t require any cleaning of its own. In fact, unless something truly messy gets on the deodorizing bag, it can be cleansed of bacteria by placing it in the sun. The bag can be left alone in shoes, a closet, a drawer, a bed, or anywhere else that has collected a lot of unwanted odors. Plus, there’s a brief return policy that allows users to get a refund if this product isn’t a good solution for their needs.

ALSO READ: