Best Air Purifiers Reviewed

With every moment, people breathe in the air around them. However, the air might give the users issues with their health without the proper purity. Air purifiers can help consumers erase the damage that could come with mold, toxins, allergens, and other contaminants in the environment. These products are more effective than ever and use incredible technology to make any home cleaner and fresher.

The Top Air Purification Devices of 2022

Every air purifier makes the same claim – that it cleanses the air. However, they all have different levels of effectiveness. With plenty of research, here are the top air purifiers that earned a place on this list:

Purifair

Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner

Blaux In-Home

Proton Pure

DivinAir Dehumidifier

Ion Pure

Air Protect Pro

Ioner Air Purifier

Air Cleaner Pro

CleanAir S

Air Cleaner

Safe Air X

Air Purifier X

This list also includes some of the top air purifiers and deodorizers:

AirJoi

PureAir Max

Best Breathing Improvement Products:

The Breather

AirPhysio

Hale Breathing

FEND Nasal Mist

LifeVac

Read on below to learn about the best air purifiers on the list:

Purifair

Purifair helps users pull any contaminants out of the air from an indoor space with nothing more than pressing a button. It is noiseless and tiny, even though it has an impressive effect. It requires no filter to do the work, and it uses negative ion technology to neutralize the particles from the air. This negative ion technology helps because the ions attach to contaminants with a positive charge in the air. They fall to the ground, and they can be swept away. This type of air purification technology is prevalent among these devices and is even effective in medical facilities.

This is for anyone who wants an inexpensive way to clean up any space in the home.

Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner

The Blast Auxiliary Air Cleaner can handle particles as small as 0.3 micrometers, which is highly effective. The device can handle many toxins and uses negative ion technology to eliminate them from the air. Still, consumers can rely on the activated carbon charcoal filter to further support filtration to improve the results.

With this cleaner, consumers only need to run it for a few seconds to get the initial purification. It is relatively compact so that it can be placed anywhere.

Blaux In-Home

Blaux In-Home provides users with a replaceable charcoal filter pod. It combines this pod with an ionizing airborne particle cleaner. It leaves behind a fresh scent to deodorize the space and make it more pleasant. Users have their choice of three different fan speeds, which isn’t often offered by most purifier units. Plus, there’s a nightlight on the bottom of the air purifier so that users won’t knock it over in a poorly lit room.

Once the user puts the activated charcoal filter in, the purification begins.

Proton Pure

Proton Pure uses three stages to purify the surrounding air, taking up to 99.7% of its pollutants. This device is equipped to take away particles as small as 0.3 microns in the air, helping anyone get a cleaner environment in their home or office. Though Proton Pure is relatively small, it is still incredibly effective, even in a larger space.

The three filtration systems include a mechanical filter, a True HEPA filter, and a carbon filter.

DivinAir Dehumidifier

DivinAir Dehumidifier combines the benefits of a dehumidifier with an air purifier. Users who live in an environment with a lot of moisture can struggle to be comfortable as indoor temperatures rise. Users must press the button to dry up the excess moistness in the air for a cooler environment. It has a 360-degree vent and silica particles to absorb the dampness more effectively.

While other air purifiers do their best to remove particles from the air, this device is capable of removing the humidity. It is designed to work in a 250-square-foot space.

Ion Pure

Ion Pure is about the size and shape of a portable hard drive, making it much easier to bring from one plat to the next. This device can plug directly into an electrical outlet, purifying the air continuously. It is as simple as using a charger, except it doesn’t have to be unplugged. Users can choose from multiple packages to stock up on the air purifier, but they all add to the purification of the space.

When this cooler runs, it releases no pollution and uses very little energy. Plus, it is made with highly durable ABS material, ensuring that it is not easily damaged. It pulls the particles from the air with negative ions.

Air Protect Pro

Air Protect Pro helps consumers improve indoor spaces with cleaner and fresher air. The device can filter through up to 99.7% of particles while improving overall quality. The device is only meant to cover a space of 215 square feet, so consumers who live in a larger area or want a bigger room cooled should get multiple units.

The device works when the user presses the On button, helping it filter through the air. Multiple detection features are found on this device, making it easy to see how bad the air quality is in real-time. Users can take this information to determine the best time to activate the purifier.

Ioner Air Purifier

The Ioner Air Purifier is entirely portable, allowing users to wear it around their neck so that any air they breathe in any location. While other air purifiers must be plugged in at a desk or on the floor, users who wear this air purifier don’t have to worry about these complications. Users can keep the air purifier on all day to eliminate the bacteria, odors, and allergens that could impact the air they breathe.

Users tend to have a reduced risk of illness when they wear this bacteria around all day. Plus, they won’t be as bothered by the potential smells caused by pollutants.

Air Cleaner Pro

Air Cleaner Pro takes advantage of negative ions to eliminate particulate matter, but it also uses ozone to eliminate bacteria that can cause odors. By running this device, users experience improved breathing and a fresher smell around their homes. The four-button design allows users to activate the protection in a customized way. The creators explain that using this unit can handle many problems, like smoke, pollen, and mites in the air.

With the use of this device to help with harmful toxins, consumers can breathe better and experience a fresher environment.

CleanAir S

CleanAir S combines the benefits of an air purifier with an ionizer and disinfector. The device includes True HEPA H13 and carbon nano filters, helping to remove the toxins from the air. As this device runs, the creators claim it can handle up to 99.9% of viruses. It also deals with allergens and pollutants.

Instead of having multiple buttons, CleanAir S just has a one-touch operation that uses minimal energy to run. This device is meant to work within a smaller space (like many options on this list). Users who want to purify an entire home might want to invest in multiple units.

Air Cleaner

Air Cleaner is simply named because it is rather direct in how it helps. As it purifies the air, consumers inherently improve their health and reduce the dryness in the air. The water tank increases humidity to make the environment cooler. Improved humidity is excellent for individuals who don’t want to experience flaky skin and cracked lips. Running an air conditioner through the summertime can be drying, which is difficult for anyone to handle.

Users get Air Cleaner in multiple colors, and it is portable. This unit is easy to charge, using the included USB charging cord to connect to it. Users can even plug in their smartphones to cleanse and humidify the air.

Safe Air X

Safe Air X provides an air purification system that works by plugging into an electrical outlet. This device allows users to track the current air quality to see how safe it is. The device is meant to check for environmental contaminants, using incredible technology to sense carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide in the surroundings. Safe Air X sounds an alert if either of these contaminants exceeds a certain level.

As Safe Air X runs, users can keep track of the current humidity, temperature, and PPM in the environment. With this information about the user’s environment, consumers can see that things are working.

Air Purifier X

Air Purifier X units purely function as air purifiers. It deals with 99.9% of particles in the air, and it is practically silent. As it releases ozone particles indoors, they connect with particulate matter to eliminate toxins. The unique design has a large fan on one side, and it can be activated with a large button on top. Plus, it improves the air of the local environment in a small space.

Top-Ranked Passive Air Purifiers and Deodorizers

To clean the air, it isn’t necessary to constantly have access to electricity. Instead, activated charcoal is sometimes used to attract the toxins that can be in the air. The user just has to place the bags in the room to get the effects, though they are also quite helpful when put in an area with more concentrated bacteria and odor, like a gym bag or a hamper.

The passive air purifiers and deodorizers below don’t require extra maintenance, allowing anyone to get the pure and odor-free air they want.

AirJoi

AirJoi is the top passive air purifier on the list, giving users more freshness in their room, car, or other space. The air slowly cleanses over time, creating a similar effect to baking soda. It also can reduce the moisture, mold, and bacteria that can build up in the space. Users with these purifiers can keep their home and personal effects free of odor with activated bamboo charcoal in every bag.

These bags are meant to be used in both mobile and still areas.

PureAir Max

PureAir Max is a lot like AirJoi, helping clean the particles in the air with activated bamboo charcoal. It also allows users who want to clean up the odors found in a bedroom, a gym bag, or a laundry hamper.

The reason that this ingredient is so effective is the unique chemical makeup. The molecules can grab the air’s toxins, making this natural compound so effective. It is non-toxic, free of chemicals, and contains no perfume. All that is left behind is a fresh smell around the treated area.

Top-Ranked Breathing Improvement Products

Even with cleaner air, some people have already suffered the damage of poor quality oxygen. It can lead to damage to the lungs, which makes it difficult to breathe over time. The proper support can help users improve the fullness of their breath instead, and there are multiple products in this guide that can help strengthen these muscles.

The Breather

The Breather helps users breathe more effortlessly by putting the device against their lips. They inhale a few times to keep improving their strength. The user can adjust the intensity for better resistance, giving their lung muscles a workout. The tool is already recommended by pulmonologists and other doctors, using respiratory muscle training (RMT) technology with over 1.5 million units sold so far. The process only takes a few weeks to increase muscle strength and is made with medical-grade materials.

AirPhysio

AirPhysio has won awards for the way that it can eliminate mucus from the user’s airways. It is a patented remedy that helps the lungs maintain healthy hygiene habits. With oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP), users can improve the positive pressure in their lungs with every exhale. These exhale also release mucus carefully, and the device has the support of doctors and specialists worldwide.

According to the claims of medical professionals, AirPhysio also helps with asthma, atelectasis, COPD, and other conditions.

Hale Breathing

Hale Breathing helps users improve the nasal passage, which improves how well they breathe. This device goes directly into the nose, allowing it remains there day and night as users breathe more deeply. Anyone with difficulty taking full breaths can significantly benefit from Hale Breathing’s use.

The creators describe the function of Hale Breathing as the exact purpose of using a contact lens to maintain vision. No sprays or toxins are involved, and anyone can get better breathing. Even individuals with tiny nasal passageways can improve their breathing with this device, which scientific evidence supports.

FEND Nasal Mist

FEND Nasal Mist helps users improve how well they are protected from airborne allergens, carcinogens, and pathogens. The mist can be sprayed directly around their face to guard them for up to six hours, preventing up to 99% of allergens, carcinogens, and pathogens that can impact their body.

LifeVac

LifeVac is much different from an air purifier or deodorizer. Instead, it is meant to remove any obstruction that could be causing choking. The LifeVac is intended for one use only, so users might want to get a few of these devices to keep on hand. Hundreds of lives have already been saved by using LifeVac, and it can help children and adults.

The mouthpiece should create a seal over both the nose and mouth when in use. Then, the user can pull the plunger back up to dislodge the obstruction quickly. So far, over 10,000 units have been sold.

How Rankings Were Decided For The Best Air Purifiers

Some models of air purifiers don’t do much (if anything), while others can take on an entire house with enough maintenance. Here are the factors considered when choosing the air purifiers for this guide:

Effectiveness in Purifying the Air

Each air purifier has been judged on its performance in multiple environments. The top models could pull the contaminants out of the air without a malodorous residue or remaining aroma.

Technology with Scientific Support

There are many methods of air purification that scientific evidence backs up, like ozone filtration, negative ion filtration, and carbon filtration. These proven methods can remove toxins from the air, and the products in this guide had to include science-backed methods.

Transparent Benefits and Effectiveness

Some companies will say that they can handle a certain percentage of purification without any claim to back it up. Purifiers that were dishonest or that promised too much did not get priority on the list.

Targets a Variety of Particles

The top purification devices on the list were able to handle germs, particulate matter, smog, and various other items. They can target multiple types of particles, making cleaning the surrounding areas more accessible.

Battery Life and Power Sources

While some air purifiers can work for over 10 hours without being charged again, other devices need a constant connection to a power source, but they don’t need to be moved anywhere else. The battery life and ability to charge for an extended period played a role, but purifiers that stay plugged in were still considered.

Easy to Use

No matter what the model is, it shouldn’t make creating a pure atmosphere challenging to achieve. Short charging cords or complicated instructions delay how quickly the user can start getting cleaner air, and all of these models had to be user-friendly.

Price and Value

While the cost to the user needed to be affordable for any budget, the device had to be worth whatever the user paid. A device that charges the user over $100 had to be able to do an exceptional job, but the lower prices still had to offer worthwhile benefits.

An Effort to Maintain Device’s Performance

The air purifier needed to withstand the typical demand that consumers place on it. Filter replacements and other cleaning had to be easy enough to keep up with, but the device’s durability also had to be considered.

Amount of Space Covered

While some devices can handle up to 200 square feet of space for a bedroom or office, others are designed for little homes and large rooms with over 1,000 square feet of coverage. No matter how much space was covered, the air purifiers on this list had to be honest about how much room their device could handle.

Noise (or lack thereof)

Some devices might be effective, but their noise level is overwhelming for nearby individuals. The air purifier needed to keep relatively quiet in any setting, but it shouldn’t comprise effectiveness.

Ratings by Customers

No one knows how an air purifier works better than those who have tried it out. Individuals who test out these air purifiers can put their experiences online to demonstrate to others how they work the best. With some air purifiers boasting five-star reviews, consumers can feel confident about the products they purchase.

Additional Features

While these air purifiers’ primary purpose is to clean the air, some devices have complementary features like carrying handles or night lights. The air purifiers were first judged by how effective their purification was, but the added features improved their benefits.

Design and Aesthetic Appeal

Most people don’t want to add an air purifier to their home if it will negatively impact their décor. However, the models on this list have a sleek appearance, working with various themes. After all, these devices have to be in areas with a lot of traffic in the home, and they should look good doing so.

With all the considerations, one of the big priorities of this guide was to make customers happy with what they chose. Unfortunately, every air purifier is different, and what works for one person may not work for the next. Brands had to offer some kind of money-back guarantee for individuals who don’t like the device’s performance in their particular circumstances, ensuring that customers don’t lose money on bad experiences.

Top Reasons to Add an Air Purifier in a Home or Office

Some people don’t think an air purifier is necessary for their current environment. However, they might feel much different if they could get a microscopic look at the air around them. Using an air purifier has an incredible impact on the user’s health. Here are some benefits consumers report when they integrate an air purifier:

Reduced asthma symptoms due to reduced pet dander, pollen, and dust mites as the purifier pulls these contaminants from the air.

Reduced harmful compounds in indoor areas due to collecting toxins like carbon monoxide could significantly damage the user’s body with time.

Less vehicle smog and other pollutants are a significant concern for individuals who live in cities with a lot of traffic (instead of open or rural places).

Minimized spread of diseases from airborne particles due to the filtration system’s way of capturing contaminants from the environment of older adults and children.

Improved sleep comes from the cleaner air that reduces the risk of sneezing, coughing, and congestion while asleep.

Reduced carcinogens in the air are linked to cancer development when not removed from the air.

Reduced exposure to hazardous compounds and toxins became incredibly common in the 1940s and 1960s.

Reduced pet odors due to the trapping of odor-causing bacteria left behind by feces and natural allergens in their coat

Reduced or improved humidity can help users who live in an environment that consistently exposes them to dryness and the risk of wrinkles or cracked skin.

Reduced seasonal allergies since these purifiers often reduce the allergens in the air that would otherwise get stuck in the sinuses and cause an allergic reaction.

Reduced dust accumulation can help users reduce how much they have to clean up their homes to clean up this dust.

Improved lifespan for HVAC filters and related devices could improve the user’s environment at home for a longer-lasting cooling system.

Reduced stress, since the abundance of air pollutants often directly correlates with high stress, weight gain, high blood pressure, and other health issues.

Reduced pests (like mosquitos and flies) since they often cannot withstand negative ions or ozone

Reduced risk of mold, which grows and flourishes when there is too much hot humidity with poor airflow in a home.

Reduced severity and frequency of headaches due to the reduced number of airborne pollutants that can cause a sinus headache

Individuals who run an air purifier at home also increase their life expectancy. Without all the damaging particles in the air, the lungs will not take them in as the user breathes. Pollutants won’t have a way of reaching the bloodstream, which means that the user won’t have to worry about them crossing the blood-brain barrier.

How Do Air Purifiers Work?

Every air purifier is different because they all use different types of technology to remove pollutants from the air. Ozone technology, negative ion technology, and other methods can all help.

Here is the way that these different technologies work:

Activated Carbon Filters

These filters rely on charcoal’s molecular structure to draw in odors and particles. Activated carbons use the natural charge of charcoal to pull the particles from the air and trap them, keeping the pollutants from the air.

HEPA Filters

HEPA, or High-Efficiency Particulate Air, filters can capture particles as small as 0.3 microns. There’s no way to see particles this small with the naked eye, but the market’s top filters can trap these particles with a HEPA filter.

Ozone Filter

Some models release ozone to clean the air, which is especially popular for commercial settings (like hotels). These filters create harmful ozone to break down odors, though portable units use much lower amounts. Ozone filters at a grander scale can require the user to leave the room while operating, but they are highly effective in purifying and reducing contaminants.

Ultraviolet Light Air Purifiers

These purifiers expose germs to UV light to damage their mitochondria, which prevents the microorganisms from continuing to function. With neutralized bacteria, users can keep tools and surfaces clean, which is why this technology is typically found in sterile settings like hospitals and scientific labs.

Negative Ion Filters

With negative ion filters (also known as negative ionizers), users push particles with a negative charge into the environment. These ions grab particles with a positive charge, dropping them from the air.

Air Purifier Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How do air purifiers work?

A: Air purifiers use scientifically-based methods to eliminate particulate matter from the air. Some technology used includes carbon filters, ozone, and negative ions.

Q: What is a HEPA filter?

A: A HEPA filter captures 0.3-micron particles or more minor. Fiberglass threads or other materials remove contaminants from the air that are hard to see.

Q: Do air purifiers help with the coronavirus?

A: While it is possible to pull particles from the air that spread the novel coronavirus, using these air purifiers cannot guarantee that the disease will not contaminate that room.

Q: What should consumers look for when buying an air purifier?

A: Proper HEPA filtration is one of the best ways to get pure air. Users should also consider the square footage of the space they want to purify the air in as they view the CADR rating.

Q: What is CADR?

A: CADR is Clean Air Delivery Rate. This measurement assesses how quickly an air purifier will cleanse the space. With a higher rating, the device is more capable of cleaning the environment of smaller particles at a faster pace. The top models have a 300 to 350 CADR.

Q: What else can users do to improve air quality?

A: Keeping windows open, vacuuming often, and keeping air filters clean are just a few ways users can improve their home’s air quality. They can also use exhaust fans in the kitchen, bathroom, and laundry room, where these pollutants are more common. Avoid using candles or wood fires around the home.

Q: How long does it take an air purifier to work?

A: The top models will only take a few minutes to start working once activated. However, to truly get purified air, users might have to let the electricity-based devices run for up to 2 hours for the full effect.

Q: What is the best place to put the air purifier?

A: Choose a well-ventilated area in the room to run the air purifier. Some people prefer to keep the unit close by on a nightstand or a desk, depending on how frequently they will be in the space that needs purification.

Q: Are air purifiers bad for consumers?

A: It depends on the technology used. While technology like activated charcoal filters or HEPA filters won’t have a harmful effect, commercial-grade purifiers that use ozone might require that the user leave the room for a while.

Q: Will an air purifier work?

A: Absolutely. The top models on the market are backed by scientific evidence to capture as much particulate matter as possible.

Q: What’s the best air purifier?

A: Any models on this list will help users remove contaminants from the air around them.

Q: How do consumers know if their home has poor air quality?

A: Frequent headaches, illness, lethargy (in pets and children), and unusual smells are signs of poor air quality in a home.

Q: What is ACH?

A: ACH is an abbreviation for Air Changes per Hour. The ACH indicates how often the purifier can change the air environment. The top models have no less than 6 ACH, which means they can purify the air no less than six times in an hour.

Q: Are air purifiers expensive to run?

A: No. The point of these devices is that they are meant to be energy efficient. They don’t cost more than a couple of dollars in electricity a year, even if they are on constantly.

Q: Are there side effects to air purifiers?

A: No. According to current research on the technology associated with air purifiers, the devices are safe and effective to run. Users should always follow the included instructions to prevent any adverse effects.

Q: How often should users run their air purifiers?

A: Users can run their air purifiers for as long as possible, whenever they want. Some people run their device for a few hours at a time, while others only want to run it when they are in the room.

Q: Do air purifiers help with allergies?

A: Yes. Because the air purifiers can clean allergens from the air, it is an easy way to eliminate the irritants that could harm the sinuses.

Q: Do air purifiers help with asthma?

A: While asthma isn’t a fixable problem, consumers can use air purifiers to eliminate particulate matter in the air. Since asthma comes from inflammation in the bronchial tubes, the lack of matter in the air is the easiest way to ease the possible problems.

Q: Should users run their air purifiers continuously?

A: It depends entirely on the results that the user wants. Keeping the air purifier on continuously will keep the air cleaner.

The Top Air Purification Devices of 2022 Final Thoughts

Air purifiers help users to improve the air quality indoors within a matter of seconds. The air quality of any room can be cleaned to improve how healthy surrounding users are, reducing the toxins they could breathe in. Cleaner air is the start of enhanced freshness, which means that there’s significantly less damage to the lungs, bloodstream, and brain regularly. These air purifiers make it easier for anyone to protect their family and sleep better every night. Try a top air purification device above today!