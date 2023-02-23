Activation Perfect Uric Reviewed

Perfect Uric is a nutritional supplement from Activation Products designed to flush uric acid crystals from your body in 30 days.

Developed by a rogue Canadian health researcher, Perfect Uric aims to fix uric acid buildup with just two small doses per day. In fact, Activation claims the product is just as effective as chemical drugs but without the unpleasant side effects.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Activation’s Perfect Uric today in our review.

What is Perfect Uric?

Perfect Uric is a uric acid supplement developed by Activation Products, a Canadian supplement company.

If you have uric acid buildup, then you may be taking pharmaceutical drugs to reduce buildup and fix symptoms. Unfortunately, those pharmaceutical drugs also come with side effects.

Perfect Uric is designed to reduce uric acid buildup without the side effects of traditional medication, giving you the relief you need.

Just take 17 drops (0.5mL) of Perfect Uric daily to target the root cause of inflammation and uric acid buildup. The USDA Organic certified formula can soothe and relieve uric acid problems within weeks.

Perfect Uric Benefits

According to Activation Products and the official Perfect Uric website, you can expect the following benefits from Perfect Uric:

Balance uric acid levels with two tiny doses per day

Clinically proven to lower uric acid levels by more than 27%

Just as effective as chemical drugs without the unpleasant side effects

Turn off the XO switch in your body to painlessly flush uric acid crystals

Target the real root cause behind your uric acid flare ups (it’s not uric acid)

Get relief without making changes to your diet or lifestyle

Overall, Activation Products claims “Perfect Uric has a number of immense health benefits.” In addition to the effects above, the supplement can help strengthen immunity, add luster and thickness to your hair, and balance cholesterol levels.

Perfect Uric is also vegetarian, non-GMO, organic, kosher, and halal.

How Does Perfect Uric Work?

Perfect Uric works by giving you an East Asian fruit to flush uric acid crystals from your body in under 30 days.

Thanks to Perfect Uric, you can flush uric acid without taking prescription medication or worrying about the side effects of that medication.

In fact, according to Activation Products, you don’t even need to change your diet or lose weight with Perfect Uric. Instead, the supplement flushes uric acid from your body within weeks with no lifestyle changes or side effects.

Many people manage uric acid buildup with pain medication. Pain medication, including NSAIDs, can reduce the inflammation linked to uric acid buildup. Many people take pain medication daily to fight back against this inflammation and counteract the effects of uric acid overload.

Perfect Uric solves this problem by flipping “the XO switch,” helping to balance uric acid levels in your body within weeks.

What is Uric Acid Buildup?

Some people have higher levels of uric acid than others. Over time, uric acid builds up in your body. Normally, your body cleanses this uric acid and releases it from your body via your urine. For various reasons, however, some people struggle to cleanse uric acid, leading to uric acid buildup.

Over time, uric acid buildup can lead to uric acid attacks, inflammation, and other problems.

Some of the symptoms of uric acid buildup or uric acid attacks include:

Inflammation

A tingling sensation in your extremities

Painful, needle-like sensations with every movement

Difficult mobility

Stiffness

Uric acid attacks turn your joints into one big nerve ending, making movement painful. You could lose your mobility and independence. You could struggle to take care of yourself.

Who Created Perfect Uric?

Perfect Uric was developed by a man named Ian Clark. When Ian was 46 years old, doctors told him he had 1,000 days to live. Ian was overweight, depressed, and sick. His body was failing him, and he had been diagnosed with life-threatening diseases. He almost gave up.

Ian started to travel the world to search for natural remedies to improve his health and help him stay alive.

To make a long story short, Ian restored his health using natural remedies and started a supplement company called Activation Products. Despite being told he had 1,000 days to live in 2004, Ian remains healthy and active in 2023.

Ian was specifically motivated to target uric acid problems after his company’s head of finance, Michael, nearly died because of the condition. Ian started to research cures in the natural world, and his search led him to an East Asian fruit.

Perfect Uric Targets XO Using an East Asian Plant

Perfect Uric claims to target the root cause of uric acid buildup. Surprisingly, that root cause isn’t excess uric acid; instead, it’s an enzyme called xanthine oxidase, or XO.

If you’ve already suffered from a uric acid attack, then you know your uric acid levels are too high. Instead of simply repeating what others have said, Ian and his team aim to reduce uric acid by targeting the root cause of the buildup.

Here’s how the XO enzyme works and how Perfect Uric targets this enzyme:

You have an enzyme in your body called xanthine oxidase, or XO.

The XO enzyme is a catalyst, and it speeds up the chemical reaction turning food you eat into uric acid.

Your body triggers the enzyme like a “switch.” When you turn on the XO switch, your body produces a lot of uric acid.

As uric acid builds up in your body, it enters your joints, creating pain and inflammation.

Uric acid flushing remedies may temporarily reduce uric acid levels in your joints or mask the pain. However, they don’t turn off the XO switch causing high uric acid levels in the first place.

Perfect Uric aims to solve that problem using a blend of natural ingredients to flip the XO switch and reduce buildup.

The FDA Has Issued Black Box Warning Labels on Two Major Uric Acid Drugs

Ian Clark and his team at Activation Products recommend taking natural remedies for uric acid problems – not prescription drugs. Prescription drugs can lead to painful side effects. Plus, they don’t target the root cause of the condition.

In fact, the FDA just issued a black box warning on certain anti-inflammatory drugs used to treat uric acid problems. According to the FDA, these drugs could even lead to death.

The two major uric acid drugs include allopurinol (sold under the brand names Aloprim, Lopurin, and Zyloprin) and febuxostat (sold under the brand name Uloric), both of which are associated with significant side effects.

These two major uric acid drugs and anti-inflammatory pain medications have the following downsides:

Lower your blood pressure below normal, which could lead to fainting

Create internal bleeding in your intestines, leading to hospitalization

Weaken one side of your body, reducing mobility and making it harder to perform basic activities

Cause intense uric acid attacks over time by ignoring the root cause of uric acid buildup

Make you bald and increase the risk of hair loss

Turn your skin and the whites of your eyes yellow, making you look sickly

Worse, a subscription to one of these drugs costs up to $460 per month, according to Activation Products. The drugs are expensive and laden with side effects. They also put you on a carousel, requiring you to take more and more uric acid drugs to combat symptoms of the condition.

What is the East Asian Uric Acid Fruit?

The Perfect Uric formula is based on a mysterious fruit from East Asia. That fruit, according to Ian Clark and his team, is backed by 3,000 years of use in traditional medicine.

Today, the fruit is backed by growing scientific evidence supporting a range of benefits – including its ability to turn off the XO switch and target the root cause of uric acid.

Here are some of the features of the East Asian fruit, according to Activation Products:

The East Asian fruit has been used in traditional Indian (Ayurvedic) medicine since 1,500BC, which means it’s backed by 3,000 years of use in traditional medicine.

The fruit was traditionally used as a laxative, detox agent, and a way to regulate body temperature. It was also used as an appetizer.

Today, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials have confirmed the East Asian fruit’s ability to turn off the XO switch, targeting the root cause of high uric acid levels.

The name of the fruit is baheda. Studies show the baheda fruit is rich with polyphenols, which are natural plant-based chemicals that can reduce inflammation.

After discovering the fruit, Ian developed a concentrated liquid formula with his team. Today, anyone can buy that formula in the form of Perfect Uric.

What to Expect After Taking Perfect Uric

As proof Perfect Uric works, Ian shares the story of Michael, his company’s finance executive who was dealing with uric acid buildup.

Michael was the first to test the concentrated baheda fruit formula in Perfect Uric. Here’s what happened when Michael took the formula for the first time:

Every day for two weeks, Michael took 17 drops of Perfect Uric in the morning and 17 more drops at night.

One night, after two weeks of taking Perfect Uric, Michael felt like he was about to experience a uric acid attack. He had a tingly sensation in his big toe “like a hairy caterpillar crawling” around in the area. Based on Michael’s previous experience, that means he would soon experience a panic attack.

Michael took 17 drops of the Perfect Uric extract, mixed it with water, then took a short nap.

Instead of waking up to pain and experiencing a uric acid attack as he expected, Michael woke up an hour later and stood up with no pain whatsoever.

Michael continued to take one serving (17 drops) of Perfect Uric twice a day, including once in the morning and once at night. He hasn’t had a single attack since he started to take Perfect Uric.

Michael claims his joint mobility has improved, his pain has decreased, and he’s now sharper and wittier than before.

Michael used to have a uric acid attack “at least twice a month” and rely on chemical drugs to suppress the pain. Now, with Perfect Uric, he no longer experiences any attacks or any symptoms of uric acid buildup.

Ian tested Perfect Uric on another employee, a janitor named David who experienced regular uric acid attacks every time he ate a steak. He started to take Perfect Uric and, after two months of taking it daily, has not had a single flare up – despite following an imperfect diet.

Based on these results, Ian knew he needed to share Perfect Uric with the world. Today, anyone can buy Perfect Uric online to enjoy similar results to Michael, David, and others who have experienced success with the formula.

How to Take Perfect Uric

Activation Products recommends taking one serving (17 drops) of Perfect Uric in the morning and another serving in the evening. By doing that, you can target the XO enzyme that lies at the root of your uric acid problem, helping you avoid future uric acid flare ups and attacks.

Here’s how Activation Products recommends taking Perfect Uric:

Take 1 serving (17 drops) of Perfect Uric in the morning

Take 1 serving (17 drops) of Perfect Uric again in the evening

Perfect Uric Ingredients

Perfect Uric has a single active ingredient: baheda fruit extract. Activation Products has condensed and concentrated the fruit extract to maximize the polyphenol content, increasing its ability to support healthy inflammation.

Baheda naturally has a bitter, unpleasant taste. By concentrating it as a liquid tincture, Activation Products made it more palatable – and more effective. Condensing the fruit extract also concentrated the levels of polyphenols – including tannins.

Overall, Activation Products claims Perfect Uric contains the most bioavailable form of baheda fruit extract on the planet. Here is the active ingredient in Perfect Uric and how it works:

Baheda Fruit Extract: Baheda fruit extract, also known as Terminalia bellirica, has a long history of use in traditional Indian (Ayurvedic) medicine. Research shows baheda fruit extract could exhibit similar effects to popular uric acid medication – but without the side effects. A 2016 study found baheda fruit extract had similar effects to febuxostat, for example, over a 24 week period.

Just take one serving of Perfect Uric daily to give your body the baheda fruit extract needed to target the XO switch and reduce the root cause of uric acid build ups.

Scientific Evidence for Perfect Uric

Perfect Uric uses an East Asian fruit to target the root cause of uric acid buildup. By taking one serving of Perfect Uric twice daily, you can purportedly target the root cause of uric acid flare-ups and prevent future uric acid attacks. Below, we’ll verify the science behind Perfect Uric and how it works.

The single active ingredient in Perfect Uric is baheda fruit. Baheda has a long history of use in traditional medicine, where practitioners use it as a one-step remedy for digestion, detoxification, and overall health and wellness. The baheda fruit is naturally astringent (bitter) and acrid (sour).

Today, studies show baheda fruit could relieve cough and cold symptoms because of its natural antimicrobial and anti-allergic properties. Some take baheda powder with honey, for example, to make it more palatable while enhancing its effects.

Baheda fruit is also known as Terminalia bellirica, bahera, behada, beleric or bastard myrobalan, depending on whether you’re looking at the Sanskrit or Middle Persian translations of the word.

One of the largest studies on baheda fruit was published in the Indian Journal of Clinical Biochemistry in 2019. Researchers knew the plant was widely used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine, but they wanted to confirm its active effects. Researchers found baheda fruit had protective effects against liver toxicity while helping with total bilirubin, total protein, and albumin ratios. Because of these results, researchers concluded baheda fruit could be used as a health tonic.

A 2016 study, meanwhile, specifically analyzed the effects of baheda fruit on hyperuricemia, or uric acid buildup. Researchers gave a group of 100 volunteers a liquid baheda fruit extract or a placebo twice daily over 24 weeks, then measured uric acid levels. Researchers found participants in the baheda fruit group lowered uric acid levels twice as effectively as those in the placebo group. In fact, researchers found uric acid levels decreased even further based on dosage (some participants took 250mg of extract, while others took 500mg). Because of these results, researchers concluded baheda had the potential to treat hyperuricemia without side effects.

That same study also compared febuxostat, a popular uric acid drug, to baheda fruit. Researchers found febuxostat and baheda fruit both lowered uric acid levels in patients. However, febuxostat led to increased side effects in patients without significantly better effects on uric acid levels.

Overall, Perfect Uric uses a unique fruit extract to achieve targeted effects on uric acid levels. Studies have shown that fruit, baheda fruit or Terminalia bellirica, appears to exhibit similar effects to popular uric acid medication without side effects.

Perfect Uric Pricing

Perfect Uric is priced at $49 per bottle. However, you could pay as little as $29 to $39 per bottle by ordering multiple bottles online today.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering 1, 3, or 6 bottles of Perfect Uric from the official website:

1 Bottle: $49 + Shipping

$49 + Shipping 3 Bottles: $117 ($39 Per Bottle) + Shipping

$117 ($39 Per Bottle) + Shipping 6 Bottles: $174 ($29 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

Each bottle contains a one month supply of Perfect Uric, or 60 servings. You take one serving twice daily to balance uric acid levels.

Perfect Uric Refund Policy

Perfect Uric comes with a 60 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days with no questions asked if you’re unhappy for any reason.

Contact the Activation Products customer service team to initiate the refund process.

About Activation Products

Perfect Uric was created by Canadian health supplement company Activation Products. That company makes a range of supplements targeting different health and wellness goals, including the Ease Magnesium Spray, Perfect K2-MK7, Oceans Alive, Perfect Iodine, and more.

You can contact Activation Products and the Perfect Uric customer service team via the following:

Email: support@activationproducts.com

support@activationproducts.com Phone: 1-866-271-7595

1-866-271-7595 Online Form: https://shop.activationproducts.com/pages/contact

https://shop.activationproducts.com/pages/contact Canada Office: 975A Elgin Street West, Suite 357, Cobourg, Ontario, K9A 5J3, Canada

975A Elgin Street West, Suite 357, Cobourg, Ontario, K9A 5J3, Canada US Office & Fulfillment Center: 6804 E 48th Avenue, Unit D, Denver, CO 80216

Activation Products was founded by Ian Clark in 2011 with the goal of helping people stay pain-free, energetic, and youthful into their older years.

Final Word

Perfect Uric from Activation Products is a liquid formula featuring a blend of baheda fruit extract to reduce the root cause of uric acid attacks.

According to Activation Products, Perfect Uric is packed with polyphenols to flip your XO enzyme switch, helping you avoid future uric acid flare ups and attacks.

To learn more about Perfect Uric and how the supplement works or to buy the science-backed supplement online today, visit the official website.

