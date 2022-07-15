Absher Construction-SUB-BIDS REQUESTED

SUB-BIDS REQUESTED FOR

PIERCE COLLEGE STEM

PUYALLUP, WA

Bid Date: August 4, 2022 at 2 pm

Absher Construction General Contractor/Construction Manager GC/CM is requesting subcontractor bids for the Div of work referenced below for the Pierce College STEM project. All bids must be submitted on the proper proposal form included in the bid documents.

Concrete, Masonry, Metals, Wood and Plastic, Thermal and Moisture Protection, Door and Windows, Finishes, Specialties, Equipment, Furnishings

Project Description: The 54,500 square foot program includes 8 teaching labs, a fabrication lab with supporting design and collaboration spaces, 9 classrooms, a double classroom, 30 faculty offices, informal learning and study space, and numerous support spaces for students and faculty aimed at collaboration and safety. The project will also include a 100-stall parking addition to accommodate part of the parking required for the new building.

* This a Prevailing wage Project

* Our intent is to award off of this permit set, with any changes in the IFC set to be addressed via change order.

MBE Participation Goal: 12%

WBE Participation Goal: 6%

Veteran Participation Goal: 5%

Small/mini/micro Participation Goal: 20%

Bid documents can be obtained from the following secured shared site:

https://securecc.smartinsight.co/#/PublicBidProject/655754

Email Bids to:

Project Manager Jake.Peavler@Absherco.com

Superintendent Joe.Hoge@Absherco.com

Lead Estimator Kurt.Balmer@Absherco.com

We are an equal opportunity employer and request sub-bids from all interested firms including disabled veterans, disadvantaged, minority, and women business enterprises. Absher Construction Company is signatory to the following Unions:

Carpenters & Laborers

We are a member of the AGC of Washington and AGC of Washington Safety Team.

# CC01*ABSHEC*345PS

IDX-958851

July 15, 22, 29, 2022