A+ Formulations CBD Gummies Review – Worth Buying or Scam Brand?

A+ Formulations just launched a new CBD product called CBD Gummies.

Made from 100% pure CBD oil, the A+ Formulations CBD Gummies feature full spectrum CBD and a natural fruit flavor.

According to the official website, they can relieve anxiety, reduce discomfort and aches, enhance focus and clarity, and promote healthy sleep, among other benefits.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about the A+ Formulations CBD Gummies and how they work today in our review.

What Are the A+ Formulations CBD Gummies?

CBD Gummies are a new CBD gummy product made by A+ Formulations. Manufactured in the United States, each gummy contains 10mg of full spectrum CBD made from 100% pure CBD oil.

According to A+ Formulations, people who take the gummies daily can enjoy safe, non-habit forming, effective, and 100% legal ingredients while targeting benefits like sleep, anxiety, stress, pain relief, and more.

A+ Formulations also claims to use triple filtration technology for lead removal along with advanced CO2 extraction technology to ensure the maximum amount of active ingredient ends up in the finished product. Plus, with a sublingual delivery system, CBD Gummies go into effect quickly, helping the maximum possible amount of CBD enter your body.

A+ Formulations CBD Gummies Benefits

According to the official website, A+ Formulations CBD Gummies can offer the following ingredients:

Help soothe various body aches and pains

Restore the health of your heart and cardiovascular system

Promote rest, relaxation, and a better night’s sleep

Improve skin

Improve brain function and support cognitive health

Support positive mood and wellbeing, anxiety and stress relief, and more

In fact, according A+ Formulations, the CBD Gummies also benefit people with type 2 diabetes. Although CBD Gummies have not been specifically studied, CBD itself has completed over 20,000 clinical trials to verify it works as advertised.

How Do A+ Formulations CBD Gummies Work?

A+ Formulations CBD Gummies work similar to other CBD gummies sold online today. A+ Formulations recommends taking one gummy daily to enjoy active effects. You should notice benefits within 7 days, with maximum benefits after 90 days of taking CBD Gummies.

The A+ Formulations CBD Gummies work because they contain a strong dose of an active ingredient called cannabidiol (CBD). CBD is one of the best-known cannabinoids within the cannabis plant, and studies have linked CBD to a range of benefits – from anxiety to sleep to pain relief and more.

CBD works because it interacts with your body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS). Your body has an entire network of ECS receptors. In fact, virtually every part of your body has ECS receptors – including your brain, organs, skin, and more.

When you take A+ Formulations CBD Gummies, you’re giving your body a strong dose of CBD to interact with your endocannabinoid system receptors throughout the body. Here’s how A+ Formulations explains what happens next:

“The endocannabinoid system (ECS) regulates everything from relaxation to eating, sleeping, inflammation and even cognitive function. In a nutshell, the ECS is responsible for making sure the entire body is working optimally.”

After you swallow A+ Formulations CBD Gummies, your body breaks down the pectin and gel around the gummy to access the active ingredients – the CBD – within the gummy. Then, your body quickly absorbs the CBD into your bloodstream, triggering a positive inflammatory and stress response.

According to A+ Formulations, CBD Gummies is backed by science to have positive regulatory effects on your ECS:

“CBD Gummies have been medically proven to positively regulate your ECS addressing issues such as anxiety, insomnia, chronic ache, hypertension and even cardiovascular issues.”

Whether dealing with sleep issues, anxiety, pain, or other issues, A+ Formulations CBD Gummies could help by delivering a strong dose of CBD exactly to where it needs to go.

How to Use A+ Formulations CBD Gummies

A+ Formulations recommends taking one gummy daily at any point. Some people take a gummy before breakfast, while others take it in the middle of the day.

CBD is non-psychoactive, which means it won’t alter your state of mind or make you “high.” CBD is different from THC, and it works in a different way. While THC has psychoactive properties, CBD does not.

Here’s how to take CBD Gummies, according to A+ Formulations:

Step 1) Take 1 gummy per day to flood your system with cannabinoids to stop discomfort, end anxiety, get a good night’s sleep, and promote balance throughout your body.

Step 2) Enjoy natural and fast relief via a 100% non-habit-forming supplement that is safe to take daily and has no psychoactive properties or side effects.

Step 3) Transform your health. A+ Formulations claims their CBD Gummies give you the proper dose of CBD “so you feel good all day long” while also offering superior absorption compared to other CBD oils and capsules. Because of these benefits, A+ Formulations CBD gummies can transform your health. A+ Formulations recommends taking the gummies for 7 to 90 days for optimal effects.

A+ Formulations CBD Gummies Versus Other CBD Products

You can find plenty of CBD gummies and oils sold online today. Why buy A+ Formulations CBD Gummies? Why pick this supplement over competing brands?

Here are some of the advantages A+ Formulations CBD Gummies have over other products, according to the manufacturer:

All Natural: According to the ingredients label, A+ Formulations CBD Gummies contain artificial flavors and artificial food dyes. However, the manufacturer insists the formula is “all natural,” making it superior to other CBD gummies, oils, and products that use inorganic ingredients.

Safe: A+ Formulations CBD Gummies goes through a triple layer process to remove lead, toxins, and heavy metals, helping you enjoy the benefits of CBD without worrying about toxic overload.

Benefits Type II Diabetics: Most CBD products don’t claim to benefit people with specific health conditions. However, according to A+ Formulations, CBD Gummies “benefits type II diabetics.” The company cites two studies proving CBD can help people with diabetes. In one study, use of CBD in mice lowered the risk of diabetes. In another study, CBD reduced symptoms of diabetic neuropathy.

Superior Processing: A+ Formulations claims to use an advanced manufacturing process to deliver the highest possible dose of CBD to your system. The process involves advanced CO2 extraction to create cold-pressed, unrefined CBD oil. Then, that CBD oil is added to pectin and other ingredients to form the A+ Formulations CBD Gummies.

Sublingual Delivery System: Most gummies don’t use a sublingual (under the tongue) delivery system. Instead, sublingual delivery is more popular with CBD oils. However, A+ Formulations claims to have implemented a sublingual delivery system with its gummies. By holding the gummies under your tongue, you may be able to boost absorption.

Support Multiple Benefits: A+ Formulations claims the CBD Gummies will lead to a 98% reduction in anxiety and stress-related ailments, a 67% increase in cognitive performance and health, and a 43% improvement in antioxidant support to the body, among other benefits.

Priced from $39.74: Instead of spending $50 to $60 per bottle on CBD gummies, you can buy A+ Formulations CBD Gummies starting as low as $39.74.

A+ Formulations CBD Gummies Side Effects

According to A+ Formulations, CBD Gummies is as safe as a daily multivitamin. The supplement is not a medication; it’s a natural product proven to be safe for healthy men and women to take.

However, A+ Formulations recommends contacting a doctor or pharmacist before taking the product if you have a medical condition or are taking medication. You should not use CBD Gummies if you are pregnant or under 18.

Scientific Evidence for A+ Formulations CBD Gummies

A+ Formulations cites a dozen studies analyzing the health benefits of CBD. Most of these studies indicate the active ingredient within A+ Formulations CBD Gummies, CBD, should work as advertised to help with stress, anxiety, pain, and more. We’ll review some of that scientific evidence below.

A+ Formulations cites this 2017 study on the neurological benefits of medical use of cannabidiol. Researchers found evidence that CBD can have beneficial effects in people with Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. However, they cautioned more research was needed to validate these benefits, as there have only been a few small trials to date.

A+ Formulations also claims its CBD Gummies will provide specific benefits to people with type II diabetes. As proof, A+ Formulations cites this 2006 study published in Autoimmunity showing cannabidiol lowered the incident of diabetes in non-obese diabetic mice. Researchers found CBD-treated mice had lower inflammation and symptoms of diabetes than mice in a control group.

CBD may also help with diabetic neuropathy. According to this study performed by researchers in China and published in 2020, topical CBD oil led to relief of symptoms of peripheral neuropathy of the lower extremities. Many diabetics struggle with neuropathy.

Some people take CBD gummies for anxiety and stress. Studies show taking CBD gummies before a simulated public speaking test could ease anxiety. In this 2019 study, for example, researchers found CBD reduced anxiety in participants experiencing a public speaking test, compared to a control group.

One of the largest studies on CBD was published in 2020. Researchers reviewed dozens of trials on CBD along with evidence from CBD-based drugs (like Epidiolex, a synthetic form of CBD approved by the FDA to treat rare types of epilepsy). Researchers found evidence linking CBD to anxiety, pain relief, sleep benefits, PTSD relief, and other effects, although they cautioned that there was insufficient regulatory oversight of retail CBD products, which makes it difficult to assess the benefits of specific CBD products.

Overall, you can find hundreds of studies validating the benefits of CBD, and many people take CBD products – including A+ Formulations CBD Gummies – daily to support a range of benefits.

A+ Formulations CBD Gummies Ingredients Label

A+ Formulations discloses all ingredients and dosages in the gummies upfront, making it easy to compare the product to other CBD gummies sold online today.

Each gummy contains 11 calories, 2.2mg of sodium, and 2g of carbs (including 2g of added sugars).

The full list of ingredients includes:

10mg of hemp extract

Other (inactive) ingredients, including corn syrup, sugar, water, gelatin, citric acid, natural and artificial flavors, pectin, vegetable oil (including coconut and canola oils), carnauba leaf wax, and eight different food colorings (including FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Red #40, and others).

A+ Formulations CBD Gummies Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

The official A+ Formulations CBD Gummies website is filled with reviews from men and women of all ages who have experienced significant benefits from taking CBD Gummies daily.

Here are some of the thoughts, reviews, and experiences shared by reviewers on the official website:

One man claims he takes A+ Formulations CBD Gummies at night to help him “sleep like a baby”

Another reviewer uses A+ Formulations CBD Gummies to manage the pain from two herniated discs in her lower back; she was on Oxycontin for 7 years, but she now uses the gummies and claims they have “completely revolutionized my life”

One reviewer claims A+ Formulations CBD Gummies are “the best help” for relieving numerous aches and pains, claiming his shoulder pain is “about 90% gone now” thanks to the gummies

Other reviewers praise A+ Formulations for using “the finest hemp out there” to formulate the gummies

One customer claims she had frequent discomfort in her wrist and hip, but that pain is “gone” thanks to A+ Formulations CBD Gummies; in fact, she claims her pain disappears “in minutes” after taking a single gummy

The only negative review on the official website comes from someone who gave A+ Formulations CBD Gummies one star because it didn’t get him high. If you’re buying the gummies because you want to get high, then you’re looking at the wrong product.

A+ Formulations CBD Gummies Pricing

CBD gummies are priced at $69 per bottle, although the price drops significantly when ordering multiple bottles.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering online through the official website today:

1 Bottle: $69 + Shipping

$69 + Shipping 3 Bottles: $138 + Shipping

$138 + Shipping 5 Bottles: $207 + Free US Shipping

Effectively, the 3 bottle package is like buying 2 and getting 1 free, while the 5 bottle package is like buying 3 and getting 2 free.

A+ Formulations CBD Gummies Refund Policy

A+ Formulations offers a 60 day moneyback guarantee on all CBD Gummies purchases. You can request a complete refund, minus shipping costs, within 60 days of your original purchase.

Returns Address: A+ Formulations, 37 Inverness Drive East, Suite 100, Englewood, CO 80112

About A+ Formulations

A+ Formulations is a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based supplement company. The company also does business under the name Aktiv Formulations.

A+ Formulations appears to make CBD Gummies at an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility in Englewood, Colorado.

You can contact A+ Formulations via the following:

Email: wecare@aktivformulations.com

wecare@aktivformulations.com Phone: 1-754-732-2874

1-754-732-2874 Mailing Address: 1931 Cordova Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316, USA

According to the official website, Aktiv Formulations was founded with the goal of using world-renowned methods to support customer health using safe, consistent, and impactful formulas.

Other popular Activ Formulations supplements include Keto BHB, Joint Re:Build, Delta Sleep, and Daily Probiotic, among others.

Final Word

A+ Formulations CBD Gummies is a new cannabidiol (CBD) gummy designed to relieve stress, anxiety, pain, and more.

Available exclusively online through CBDGummeez.com, the A+ Formulations CBD Gummies feature 10mg of full spectrum CBD per serving. Each bottle is backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

To learn more about A+ Formulations CBD gummies and how they work, or to buy the gummies online today, visit the official website.

