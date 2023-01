22-5-00605-2-SUMMONS AND NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

SUMMONS AND NOTICE BY

PUBLICATION OF PETITION/HEARING RE: TERMINATION OF PARENT CHILD RELATIONSHIP

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE FOLLOWING INDIVIDUALS UNDER PIERCE COUNTY CAUSE NUMBERS:

22-5-00605-2

TO: JOHN DOE, birth father of INFANT OLP, DOB: 12-22-22, in Kitsap County, Washington born to AIMEE M. OLP, birth mother, AND ANY OTHER PERSON CLAIMING A PATERNAL INTEREST IN THE ABOVE NAMED CHILD; 22-5-00650-8

TO: JOHN DOE, birth father of INFANT GASPA, DOB: 12-03-22, in King County, Washington born to KECERA S. GASPA, birth mother, AND ANY OTHER PERSON CLAIMING A PATERNAL INTEREST IN THE ABOVE NAMED CHILD; 22-5-00647-8

TO: JOHN DOE, birth father of INFANT HUDICEK, DOB: 12-02-22, in Skagit County, Washington born to ALYSSA HUDICEK, birth mother, AND ANY OTHER PERSON CLAIMING A PATERNAL INTEREST IN THE ABOVE NAMED CHILD;

You must respond to the Petition by serving your defense along with a copy of your Notice Appearance upon the attorney at the address below within thirty (30) days after the date of the first publication or an order permanently terminating your parent-child relationship with the child by default will be entered. A default order is one where the Petitioners are entitled to what they ask for because you have not responded. If you serve a notice of appearance on the attorney at the address below you are entitled to notice before a default order may be entered. You have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you are indigent and request an attorney, an attorney will be appointed for you. You have a right to file a claim of paternity regarding the child. Your failure to file a claim of Paternity under chapter 26.26 of the Revised Code of Washington or to respond to the Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship filed herein is grounds to terminate your parent-child relationship.

If the child is an Indian child as defined by the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 25 U.S.C. 1901 et seq., and if you acknowledge paternity of the child or if your paternity of the child is established prior to the termination of the parent-child relationship, your parental rights may not be terminated unless you give valid consent to termination, or your parent-child relationship is terminated involuntarily pursuant to chapter 26.33 or 13.34 RCW. The Court hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parent-Child relationship shall be on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 8:30 am, in Pierce County Superior Court at Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center, 5501 – 6th Ave, Tacoma, WA 98406. YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AT THIS HEARING MAY RESULT IN A DEFAULT ORDER PERMANENTLY TERMINATING ALL OF YOUR RIGHTS TO THE ABOVENAMED CHILD.

DATED this 24th day of January 2023. /s/DENNIS CASEY, WSBA #14724

Attorney for Petitioners

FILE RESPONSE WITH:

Clerk of the Court Pierce County Superior Court

930 Tacoma Ave S

Tacoma, WA 98405

SERVE A COPY OF YOUR RESPONSE TO:

DENNIS CASEY

Attorney for Petitioners

2019 147th St E,

Puyallup, WA 98375

(253) 383-3350

January 26, February 2, 9, 2023