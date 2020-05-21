20-7-00088-18-Summons by Publication

Case No.: 20-7-00088-18

Notice and Summons by Publication

(Dependency)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF KITSAP

JUVENILE COURT

In re the Welfare of:

QUINTEZ POORTHUNDER

D.O.B. 06/28/2012

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO:

1. Virginia Parfitt, Mother

AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

A Dependency Petition was filed on March 11, 2020. A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: July 1, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Kitsap County Juvenile Department, 1338 SW Old Clifton Road, Port Orchard, WA 98367. You should be present at this hearing.

The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined in RCW 13.34.030(6). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DCYF at (360) 725-6700. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.

DATED this 18th day of May 202, by Bret A. Smith, WSBA #49915 Assistant Attorney General

IDX-898885

May 21, 28, June 4, 2020