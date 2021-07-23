20-5-00668-4

NOTICE OF PETITION AND HEARING RE TERMINATION OF PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In Re The Adoption Of: Alysha Nicole Annmarie Prince and Destiny Lin Prince Persons under the age of eighteen.

TO: John Doe #1 and John Doe #2, representing any unnamed father of the above-named minors.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



You are hereby notified that a Petition for Termination of Parent-child Relationship between you, Alysha Nicole Annmarie Prince, born May 29, 2008, and Destiny Lin Prince, born March 17, 2010, both born in Tacoma, WA, has been filed in the above-noted court. The name of the birth mother at the time of conception was Trisha Anne Marsh; a/k/a Trisha Ann Marie Prince; a/k/a Trisha Annmarie Prince. A hearing on this petition will be held on September 3, 2021 at 9:00 AM at the Pierce County Juvenile Court, 5501 6th Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98406, if you have not responded. You have the right to be represented by counsel. Counsel will be appointed for an indigent person who requests counsel. You have the right to file a claim of paternity under RCW 26.26. If either child is an Indian child, and you acknowledge paternity or your paternity is established prior to termination of the parent-child relationship, your parental rights may not be terminated unless you give valid consent or your parent-child relationship is terminated involuntarily pursuant to RCW 26.33 or RCW 13.34. Failure to respond to the Petition within thirty days of the first date of publication, July 23, 2021, will result in termination of your parent-child relationship with your children. File your response with the Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Avenue S., Room 110, Tacoma, WA 98402. Mail a copy of your response to Candace S. Zygar, Attorney for Petitioners, 6404 Five Views Rd., Tacoma, WA 98407.

IDX-933115

July 23, 30, August 6, 2021