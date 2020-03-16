No.: 20-4-00505-6

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

The Estate of: RETHA JOYCE ALLENSWORTH, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate.

Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced.

The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

Steven Allensworth

ATTORNEYS FOR PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE:

A. Colby Parks, Attorney at

Law, P.S.

1008 Yakima Avenue, Suite 100

Tacoma, WA 98405

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE

A. Colby Parks, Attorney at

Law, P.S.

1008 Yakima Avenue, Suite 100

Tacoma, WA 98405

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS AND CAUSE NUMBER:

The Superior Court of the State of Washington in and for the

County of Pierce, Cause Number: 20-4-00505-6

Date of Filing Notice to Creditors with the Clerk of the Court: March 12, 2020.

Date of First Publication: March 16, 2020.

Presented by:

A. Colby Parks, Attorney at

Law, P.S.

By: A. Colby Parks,

WSBA No. 22508,

/s/Jeffrey G. Nielsen,

WSBA No. 46526,

of Attorneys for Personal

Representative

IDX-894422

March 16, 23, 30, 2020