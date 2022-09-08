1507-PIERCE TRANSIT-REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS #1507

For MOBILE FARE TICKETING SERVICES

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal cor-

poration with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from firms qualified and interested in providing mobile fare ticketing services. Pierce Transit is utilizing the mobile

trip planning application “Transit Royale” provided by Quebec Inc. (dba Transit). The proposed application in response to this RFP must be able to integrate with the Transit mobile trip planning application to provide mobile fare ticketing through the Transit link. The API documentation to Transit Royale can be found here https://api-doc.transitapp.com/.

Pierce Transit’s current contract for

mobile fare ticketing expires December 31, 2022. This creates an aggressive schedule for issuance of this RFP, proposal submission, evaluation and award of a Contract. The new application must be completely deployed, including training of personnel for a go-live date no later than December 31, 2022.

Request for Proposals docu-

ments are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, and Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, and specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

A virtual pre-proposal meeting will be

held via Teams on September 14, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Meeting ID: 227 491 825 635, Passcode: oFhgyw

Phone in 1-206-899-2838,

851 380 205#

All prospective respondents are en-

couraged to attend. The meeting will provide the opportunity to review the requirements and intent of the Contract documents.

Proposals will be accepted until

4:00 p.m. September 23, 2022. Proposals will only be accepted electronically and submitted to: Linda Shilley, Procurement Manager: email: lshilley@piercetransit.org.

September 8, 2022