No. 26-4-05510-3 KNT -PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, August 4, 2026
No. 26-4-05510-3 KNT
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR COUNTY OF KING
ESTATE OF
CHARLES CARTER WINTERS
Deceased.
The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.040.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of first publication: August 4, 2026
Personal Representative: ELIZABETH THOMPSON FARIS
Attorney for the Personal Representative:
Ashley Park
Dimension Law Group, PLLC
14973 Interurban Ave S., Suite 200
Tukwila, WA 98168
Telephone: (206) 973-3500
Address for Mailing or Service:
Ashley Park
Dimension Law Group, PLLC
14973 Interurban Ave S., Suite 200
Tukwila, WA 98168
Telephone: (206) 973-3500
Court of probate proceedings and cause number:
KING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
401 Fourth Avenue North Kent, WA 98032
Cause No.:26-4-05510-3 KNT
IDX-1034616
August 4, 11, 18, 2026