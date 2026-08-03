NO.26-4-01875-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030 IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY In the Matter of the Estate of: KEYLAN A. QUIROZ

Deceased

The Administrator named below has been appointed and has qualified as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedents must, prior to the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in Section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

AUGUST 3, 2026

ADMINISTRATOR:

/s/ LINDSAY D. BIRD

Attorney for the Administrator

/s/ HALEY A. SESSLER,

Haley A. Sessler

WSBA #52766

Kampbell Legal Planning, PLLC Address for Mailing or Service: 2501 North Alder Street Tacoma, WA 98406

(253) 564-2088 Court of Probate Proceeding and Cause Number: See caption above.

IDX-1034483

August 3, 10, 17, 2026