NO. 26-4-00670-18

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

R.C.W. 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR KITSAP COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FREDERICK J. GARDNER Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, prior to the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable stature of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal represent-ative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in R.C.W. 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claim against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

August 4, 2026 DATE OF LAST PUBLICATION:

August 18, 2026 /s/Katherine Jo Ann Seel

Personal Representative Thomas S. Alpaugh Attorney for the Estate

8411 NE Lightmoor Court

Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 (206) 842-1905 tsalpaugh@aol.com

IDX1034627

August 4, 11, 18, 2026