PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS #E2551

For

ENERGY AUDIT & BUILDING ASSESSMENT

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting Statements of Qualifications from firms qualified and interested in providing professional energy auditing and building assessment services for selected facilities at its Lakewood Headquarters located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington.

The purpose of this project is to assist Pierce Transit in meeting the requirements of the Washington State Clean Buildings Act and the Washington Clean Buildings Performance Standard (CBPS), Tier 2 compliance requirements. The selected Consultant shall provide all professional services necessary to evaluate applicable facilities, identify compliance requirements, recommend energy efficiency improvements, and prepare documentation necessary to support Pierce Transit’s compliance with applicable State regulations.

Request for Qualification documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Statements of Qualifications will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. August 19, 2026, and may be submitted electronically to: Luis Hernandez, Procurement Coordinator, lhernandez@piercetransit.org, Submit all SOQs to:

Capital_Planning_Department.E2551_RFQ_Submission@docs-us3.e-builder.net

PIERCE TRANSIT REPRESENTATIVE

Luis Hernandez, Procurement Coordinator

IDX-1034383

July 29, 2026