No. 26 4 01909 9 -PROBATE NOTICED TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, July 29, 2026
No. 26 4 01909 9
PROBATE NOTICED TO CREDITORS
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of
MARION H. PHILLIPS, Deceased
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must present the claim:
1. Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and
2. Within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claim is forever barred.
Claims must be presented in the manner described in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the Personal Representative at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original with the Court.
Date of First Publication:
July 29, 2026
Personal Representative: Kristopher Phillips
Address: 5313 N. 43rd St, Tacoma, WA 98407
Phone: 253 461 3557
Email: MarionPhillipsEstate@gmail.com
Court: Pierce County Superior Court Case Number: 26 4 01909 9
IDX1034289
July 29, August 5, 12, 2026