No. 26 4 01909 9

PROBATE NOTICED TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of

MARION H. PHILLIPS, Deceased

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must present the claim:

1. Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and

2. Within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claim is forever barred.

Claims must be presented in the manner described in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the Personal Representative at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original with the Court.

Date of First Publication:

July 29, 2026

Personal Representative: Kristopher Phillips

Address: 5313 N. 43rd St, Tacoma, WA 98407

Phone: 253 461 3557

Email: MarionPhillipsEstate@gmail.com

Court: Pierce County Superior Court Case Number: 26 4 01909 9

IDX1034289

July 29, August 5, 12, 2026