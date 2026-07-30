Port of Tacoma- Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE

Public Notification of Grant Activity for Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA). The NWSA is in the process of deploying electric forklifts and charging infrastructure at the East Blair One Terminal in Tacoma, made possible in part by a $2.6M WSDOT Port Electrification Grant award which is supported by funding from Washington’s Climate Commitment Act. This project aims to remove from operation the most-used and high-polluting diesel equipment at the terminal, improving air quality and reducing climate emissions. The project is estimated to be completed in 2028.

IDX-1034415

July 30, 2026