NO. 24-4-01260-8

NOTICE OF HEARING TO:

1) Approve Final Account and Petition for Distribution;

2) Discharge Administrator and GAL;

3) Close the Estate

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of

RICHARD JAMES DOBBINS,

Deceased.

NOTICE is hereby given to all persons interested in the Estate of Richard James Dobbins (DOB: October 16, 1964) that on July 21, 2026, Deborah I. Dobbins, filed a Final Account and Petition for Distribution, Discharging Administrator and Guardian ad Litem, and Closing the Estate and that on August 25, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. (previously scheduled August 18, 2026) a hearing on said petition will be held in Pierce County Superior Court, Room 127 or as otherwise posted, and any person interested may appear (pursuant to current court operations, emergency orders, and local civil rules) and contest the same in person or via Zoom pursuant to the Court’s directions on the Note for Commissioner’s Calendar. DATED: July 27, 2026 KIM A. HANN, P.S., INC.

By: Kim A. Hann, WSBA #43640

Attorney for Administrator IDX-1034328

July 29, 2026