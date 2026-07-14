NO.26-4-01379-1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.110)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE In Re the Estate of KRISTIN OLIVE VIVIAN-RASCINER

(aka Kristin Olive Vivian)

Deceased

The Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Decedent: KRISTIN OLIVE VIVIAN-RASCINER

Date of Birth:

APRIL 3, 1937

Date of first publication: JULY 14, 2026

Personal Representatives: LORI L. LABREE

JAMES CHARLES LYNN

Attorney for Personal Representative:

SHANNON KRAFT

Address for Service:

THE KRAFT LAW GROUP, PS

8910 MAIN ST E, STE. A

BONNEY LAKE, WA 98391

253-863-3366

IDX-1033648

July 14, 21, 28, 2026