Case #: PUY-CW-CW-2020-0009-Summons

Case #: PUY-CW-CW-2020-0009

Nature of Case: Child/Family Protection Petition – Motion Hearing

Case Name: In re: M. Y. (DOB(s): 01/26/2020); Puyallup Tribe of Indians, Petitioner, v. TIFFANY RAEJUNE YOUNG, Respondent(s).

TO: TIFFANY RAEJUNE YOUNG YOU ARE SUMMONED to appear and respond to the civil petition filed by the above-named Petitioner in the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians on the Puyallup Indian Reservation, located at 3009 Portland Ave E, Tacoma, WA 98404.

A Motion’s Hearing is scheduled in this Court on 09/03/2026 at 11:30 AM. You must answer (respond in writing to the civil petition) within twenty (20) days after the date of the first publication of this summons. You must serve a copy of your answer on the Petitioner and file with this Court proof of service. The Court declared the above-referenced child(ren) dependent because there was no parent, guardian, or custodian capable of adequately caring for the child(ren) and continued custody by the parent is likely to result in serious emotional or physical damage to the child(ren). At the disposition hearing, the Court will review the disposition adopted by the transferring jurisdiction and determine how to resolve this case in accordance with PTC 7.04.020.

You have the right to legal representation at their own expense and effort. If you fail to appear, the Court may find you default and enter a default judgment against you. Copies of the case filings are available at the Court. You may call Puyallup Tribe Children’s Services at (253) 680-5532 for more information about your child(ren). If you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585.

IDX1033500

July 10, 17, 24, 2026