NO. 26-4-00602-7

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

TIMOTHY CHARLES SAMLASKA,

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty (30) days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of Filing Copy of Notice to Creditors with Clerk of Court: June 26, 2026

Date of First Publication: July 1, 2026

Personal Representative:

Travis C. Samlaska

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Brian Murry, WSBA #42841

Address for Mailing or Service:

Law Office of Brian Murry

4301 S. Pine Street, Suite 55

Tacoma, WA 98409

IDX1033103

July 1, 8, 15, 2026