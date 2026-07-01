CITY OF FIRCREST-CANCELED MEETING

CITY OF FIRCREST

NOTICE OF CANCELED CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest Civil Service Commission meeting on July 6, 2026, has been canceled. These meetings are open to the public and are held at 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net for the agenda. For questions, please contact 253-564-8901 or email aburkhart@cityoffircrest.net.

IDX-1033179

July 1, 2026