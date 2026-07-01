Cause No. 22-2-09130-0-SHERIFF’S SALE
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, July 1, 2026
Cause No. 22-2-09130-0
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB, INC. A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
PATSY WEBB CONN A/K/A PATSY RUTH CONN AND JOHN DOE CONN, WIFE AND HUSBAND OR STATE REGISTERED DOMESTIC PARTNERS, ET AL.,
Defendant(s).
TO: PATSY WEBB CONN AND ESTATE OF PATSY CONN; AND ERIC CONN, Judgment Debtor(s).
Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property address is 10504 ANCHOR PL., ANDERSON ISLAND, WA 98303.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, August 21, 2026
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $21,409.67 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, June 25, 2026.
KEITH SWANK
SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 327 OF LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 23, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 43 OF PLATS AT PAGE 46, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY WASHINGTON
PARCEL NO.: 5018183270
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
SMITH ALLING, P.S.
KELLY DELAAT-MAHER, ATTORNEY
1501 DOCK ST TACOMA, WA. 98402
(253)627-1091
IDX1033066
July 1, 8, 15, 22, 2026