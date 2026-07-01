Cause No. 22-2-09130-0-SHERIFF’S SALE

Cause No. 22-2-09130-0

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB, INC. A WASHINGTON NONPROFIT CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

PATSY WEBB CONN A/K/A PATSY RUTH CONN AND JOHN DOE CONN, WIFE AND HUSBAND OR STATE REGISTERED DOMESTIC PARTNERS, ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: PATSY WEBB CONN AND ESTATE OF PATSY CONN; AND ERIC CONN, Judgment Debtor(s).

Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property address is 10504 ANCHOR PL., ANDERSON ISLAND, WA 98303.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, August 21, 2026

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $21,409.67 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, June 25, 2026.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 327 OF LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 23, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 43 OF PLATS AT PAGE 46, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 5018183270

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

SMITH ALLING, P.S.

KELLY DELAAT-MAHER, ATTORNEY

1501 DOCK ST TACOMA, WA. 98402

(253)627-1091

IDX1033066

July 1, 8, 15, 22, 2026