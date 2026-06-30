No. 26-2-08411-0

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

RCW 4.28.110

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

MAXCARE OF WASHINGTON, INC., a Washington corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

CHRISTOPHER KULLMANN and MELISSA KULLMANN,

husband and wife.

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO CHRISTOPHER KULLMANN and MELISSA KULLMANN, DEFENDANTS:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 30th day of June, 2026, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, Maxcare of Washington, Inc., at its attorney’s office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of this action is for breach of contract to collect sums owing for repairs and improvements to real property you owned in Pierce County, Washington.

DATED this 26th day of June, 2026.

/s/ Shannon R. Jones

Shannon R. Jones, WSBA 28300

Attorney for the Plaintiff

317 S. Meridian

Puyallup, WA 98371 IDX-1033059

June 30, July 7, 14, 21, 28, August 4, 2026