CITY OF GIG HARBOR

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Chatman Pier Extension

Permit Number(s): PL-SDP-26-0001

Date of Notice: June 23, 2026

Applicant: Soundview Consultants – Racheal Villa

Agent: Soundview Consultants – Racheal Villa

Project Location: 2901 and 2829 Harborview Drive Parcel Numbers – 0221081076 and

0221081121. The site is located on the east side of Harborview Drive, approximately 560 feet south of the intersection with Harborview & Soundview Drive. Project Description: The project proposes a 25-foot extension of an existing joint-use pier associated with two single-family residences. The extension is intended to improve safe access and overall functionality of the pier.

SEPA Threshold Determination: Determination of Nonsignificance, issued May 14, 2026.

PUBLIC HEARING DATE: Hearing Examiner, July 7th, 2026 at 1:30 pm, Virtual Hearing Interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and provide testimony on this proposal. The hearing will be conducted in the manner prescribed by Gig Harbor Municipal Code Chapter 19.05.

Documents pertinent to this application are available for review and inspection at the City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday or on the City’s Permit Portal. A copy of the staff report on this proposal will be available at least seven days prior to the hearing. A copy of the application, all documents and evidence relied upon by the applicant, and applicable criteria are available for inspection at no cost; copies will be provided at the requestor’s cost.

Interested persons may comment on the above stated application or may request a copy of the decision on this application. Requests for notification, written comments, including any written comments addressing the findings required for a decision, must be submitted to the Planning Division no later than close of business on July 6th, 2026. Questions regarding the above stated application should be made to Cory Ragan, Senior Planner, City of Gig Harbor Community Development Department, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, CRagan@gigharborwa.gov or by calling (253)851-6170. Additional permit information can also be found at www.gigharborwa.gov by clicking “Permit Portal” and entering the permit number.

IDX1032040

June 23, 2026