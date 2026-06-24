Re: MIHRIBAN PEHLIVAN

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ.

GRANTOR(S): MIHRIBAN PEHLIVAN, a married person as his separate estate

GRANTEE(S): DIANA M. MYERS, an unmarried person

ABBREVIATED LEGAL: PTN NW/NW 13-17-3E

ASSESSOR’S TAX PARCEL NO.: 031713-2-024 & 4429005025

TO: MIHRIBAN PEHLIVAN

4122 320th Street E Eatonville, WA 98328

Via Certified Mail

Return Receipt Requested; and

Via First Class Mail

MIHRIBAN PEHLIVAN

4120-4122 320th Street E Eatonville, WA 98328 Via Certified Mail

Return Receipt Requested; and

Via First Class Mail

I. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned trustee will on the 24th day of July 2026, at the hour of 10:00 o’clock a.m. ON THE SECOND FLOOR ENTRANCE STEPS OF THE PIERCE COUNTY COURT HOUSE 930 TACOMA AVENUE SOUTH, IN THE CITY OF TACOMA, PIERCE COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to-wit:

THE NORTH HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 13, TOWNSHIP 17 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF THE W.M., IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

EXCEPT 320TH STREET EAST (KAPOWSIN-ROY ROAD)

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

TOGETHER WITH: 1982 Fleetwood Stoneridge – 48/24 MH

Abbrev. Legal: PTN NW/NW 13-17-3E

Commonly known as:

4122 320th Street East, Eatonville, WA 98328

Tax Parcel Nos.: 031713-2-024 & 4429005025

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated February 21, 2025, and recorded on March 25, 2026, under Pierce County Auditor’s File No. 202503250197, records of Pierce County, Washington, from Mihriban Pehlivan, as Grantor, to Fidelity National Title Company of Washington, Inc., as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Diana M. Myers, as Beneficiary. McFerran Law, P.S., was subsequently appointed as Successor Trustee by instrument dated January 28, 2026, and recorded under Auditor’s File no. 202602050409.

II. THERE ARE NO LEGAL ACTIONS PENDING

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. III. DEFAULTS

The defaults for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are in arrears:

A. MONETARY DEFAULTS

(1) Principal Balance as of March 1, 2025

$419,614.44

(2) Default interest from March 1, 2025 to March 19, 2026 (383 days) @ $69.94 per diem* $26,787.02

(3) Late Fee ($200.00 per late payment)

$2,200.00

Total amount in arrears: $448,601.46

*$69.94 per diem thereafter.

B. OTHER VIOLATIONS

(1) 2025 Delinquent Property Taxes $5,660.02

Total violations: $5,660.02

IV. SUM OWING ON THE OBLIGATION

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $419,614.44, together with interest as provided in the Note or other instrument secured from the 1st day of March, 2025, and such other costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V. ACTS REQUIRED TO CURE DEFAULT

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 24th day of July 2026. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the 13th day of July 2026 (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before 13th day of July 2026 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 13th day of July, 2026 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI. PRIOR NOTICE OF DEFAULT TRANSMITTED

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

MIHRIBAN PEHLIVAN

4122 320th Street E Eatonville, WA 98328

MIHRIBAN PEHLIVAN 4120-4122 320th Street E Eatonville, WA 98328

by both first class and certified mail on the 20th day of March, 2026, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor(s) were personally served with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted, in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII. STATEMENT OF COSTS AND FEES

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII. EFFECT OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX. RESTRAINT OF SALE BY LAWSUIT

Anyone having any objections to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the twentieth (20th) day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the twentieth (20th) day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

DATED this 20th day of March 2026

McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

By: /s/Heather Walley

Heather Walley, Successor-Trustee

3906 South 74th St.

Tacoma, Washington 98409

(253) 471-1200

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THIS NOTICE IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

IDX-1028461

June 24, July 15, 2026