METRO PARKS TACOMA-REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: POINT DEFIANCE MARINA COMPLEX PUBLIC MARINA MANAGEMENT SERVICES RFP NO. P2026-14

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive proposals for RFP No. P2026-14 Point Defiance Marina Complex Public Marina Management Services until July 14, 2026, by 10:00 A.M. Proposals shall be submitted by email to dwprocurement@parkstacoma.gov. Proposals received after that time will be considered non-responsive.

Please see the full RFP on the Parks Tacoma Website:https://www.parkstacoma.gov/about/contract-bidding/requests-for-proposals-qualifications/

Email questions to dwprocurement@parkstacoma.gov

IDX-1032841

June 24, July 6, 2026