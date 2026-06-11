Public Hearing IDX1032264

CITY OF FIRCREST

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

HEARING DATE: JUNE 22, 2026

HEARING TIME: 9AM

HEARING LOCATION: CITY HALL COUNCIL CHAMBERS

MAJOR VARIANCE 25-VP0003

DESIGN REVIEW 25-DR0003

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Fircrest has received a request for a Major Variance application and Design Review application to permit an unlawfully constructed detached accessory structure (garage) in the rear yard of the subject site, which would allow for the garage to exceed its maximum allowed footprint of 600 square feet. A public hearing has been scheduled in front of the Hearing Examiner for June 22, 2026, at 9am.

Located at: 461 Alameda Avenue, Fircrest, WA 98466

Tax Parcel ID: 7160202690

Individuals who desire to provide comments may submit written comments to Permits@cityoffircrest.net by 8 am on June 22, 2026, or provide testimony at the hearing. Review of the complete application materials is available at City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net or contact Fircrest City Hall at 253.564.8901 for more information.

IDX-

June 11, 2026