Ords. 29106 & 29107 IDX 1032270

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, June 9, 2026, passed the following ordinances. The summary of the contents of said ordinances, consisting of the title, is as follows:

Ordinance 29106 An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by the Tacoma, Washington, City and Pierce County Employees Local Number 120 of the Washington State Council of County and City Employees, and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 483, Water Division Unit.

Ordinance 29107 An ordinance adopting the updated Stormwater Management Manual to provide policy and design requirements in compliance with the City’s Municipal Stormwater Permit; and amending Chapter 12.08D of the Municipal Code by amending Sections 12.08D.040, entitled “Definitions”, and 12.08D.110, entitled “Allowable, conditional, and prohibited discharges”, to reflect the updated Manual; effective July 1, 2026.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505.

Nicole Emery, City Clerk

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

IDX-1032270

June 11, 2026