NO. 26-4-01436-4 PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS IDX1032177
Published 1:30 am Thursday, June 11, 2026
NO. 26-4-01436-4
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
Estate of
ROBERT M. SMYTH,
Deceased.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE
JENNIFER M. SMYTH has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of first publication:
June 11, 2026
David K. Myers, WSBA #48077
Attorney for Personal
Representative
MYERS HARBOR LAW, PLLC
3208 50th Street Court
Suite 102-C
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
IDX-1032177
June 11, 18, 25, 2026