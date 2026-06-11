NO. 26-4-01218-3 NOTICE TO CREDITORS IDX1032268
Published 1:30 am Thursday, June 11, 2026
NO. 26-4-01218-3
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.010 & .015)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
Estate of:
TIMOTHY RICHARD KEELY,
Deceased.
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as the Personal Representative of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Personal Representative or the attorney of record at the addresses stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 or 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and nonprobate assets of the decedent.
DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS WITH CLERK OF COURT: MAY 27, 2026
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:
JUNE 11, 2026
/s/PAUL JAMES KEELY
Personal Representative
/s/BRUCE T. CLARK
c/o Bruce T. Clark,
Attorney at Law
3645 North Pearl Street
Tacoma, Washington 98407
IDX-1032268
June 11, 18, 25, 2026