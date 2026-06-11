NO. 26-4-00034-04 PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS IDX1031673

NO. 26-4-00034-04

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF CHELAN

Estate of

ESTHER M. SMITHLIN

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: June 11, 2026

Personal Representative

Randall Jobs

8524 W Gage Blvd Ste A1-283

Kennewick, WA 99336

Attorneys for

Personal Representative

MONNETTE LAW FIRM, P.S.

By Jess R. Monnette

JESS R. MONNETTE,

WSBA 41874

P.O. Box 2599

Wenatchee, WA 98807-2599

(509) 662-7193

Chelan County Superior Court

ATTN: Clerk

350 Orondo Ave. Suite 501

Wenatchee, WA 98801

IDX-1031673

June 11, 18, 25, 2026