NO. 26-4-01395-3- PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Friday, June 5, 2026
NO. 26-4-01395-3
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In re the Estate of:
RYAN LEE SULLIVAN,
Deceased.
The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: June 5, 2026
DATED: June 3, 2026.
Keysha L. Sullivan
Administrator
HARLOWE & FALK LLP
By: Robert D. Pentimonti, WSBA # 30970
Attorney for Administrator
Address for Mailing or Service:
Harlowe & Falk LLP
732 Broadway Ste 302
Tacoma, WA 98402
IDX1031958
June 5, 12, 18, 2026