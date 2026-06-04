AUCTION NOTICE IDX 1031883
Published 1:30 am Thursday, June 4, 2026
AUCTION NOTICE
Hometown Towing & Recovery
213 Eleanor Court NW
South Prairie WA 98385
In accordance with revised code (RCW 46.55.130) the above named will sell to the highest bidder for each vehicle. CASH SALE ONLY! Vehicles must be paid for and picked up by 4:00pm on the day of the auction. If not paid for and redeemed vehicle will go to second highest bidder.
AUCTION DATE:
June 10th 2026,
AUCTION TIME:
11:00AM
VIEWING STARTS AT:
10:00AM
LOCATION:
213 ELEANOR COURT NW
SOUTH PRAIRIE WA 98385
OFFICE PHONE NUMBER:
253-448-4685
IDX1031883
June 4, 2026