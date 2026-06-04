AUCTION NOTICE IDX 1031883

AUCTION NOTICE

Hometown Towing & Recovery

213 Eleanor Court NW

South Prairie WA 98385

In accordance with revised code (RCW 46.55.130) the above named will sell to the highest bidder for each vehicle. CASH SALE ONLY! Vehicles must be paid for and picked up by 4:00pm on the day of the auction. If not paid for and redeemed vehicle will go to second highest bidder.

AUCTION DATE:

June 10th 2026,

AUCTION TIME:

11:00AM

VIEWING STARTS AT:

10:00AM

LOCATION:

213 ELEANOR COURT NW

SOUTH PRAIRIE WA 98385

OFFICE PHONE NUMBER:

253-448-4685

IDX1031883

June 4, 2026