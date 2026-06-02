Case #: PUY-CV-DISS-2026-0067 -DISSOLUTION

Case #: PUY-CV-DISS-2026-0067

Nature of Case: DISSOLUTION

Case Name: In re: (DOB(s): , );

APRIL DAVIDA SHIPPENTOWER, Petitioner(s) v. GUILLERMO CORTEZ AGUILAR, Respondent(s). TO: GUILLERMO CORTEZ AGUILAR

YOU ARE SUMMONED to appear and respond to the civil petition filed by the above-named Petitioner(s) in the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians on the Puyallup Indian Reservation, located at 3009 Portland Ave E, Tacoma, WA 98404. A(n) Initial Hearing is scheduled in this Court on 07/23/2026 at 2:30 PM. You must answer (respond in writing to the civil petition) within twenty (20) days after the date of the first publication of this summons. You must serve a copy of your answer on the Petitioner(s) and file with this Court proof of service. You have the right to legal representation at your own expense and effort. If you fail to appear, the Court may find you in default and enter a default judgment against you.

Copies of the case filings are available at the Court. If you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585.

IDX1031677

June 2, 9, 16, 2026