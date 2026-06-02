CITY OF FIRCREST-PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF FIRCREST

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING TO RECEIVE COMMENTS ON:

THE CITY’S 6-YEAR COMPREHENSIVE TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on June 09, 2026, at 7:15 pm or shortly thereafter to receive comments on the City’s 6-Year Comprehensive Transportation Improvement Program. Citizens attending the public hearing have the right to provide written and oral comments. Written comment may be sent in advance of the hearing to: City Clerk, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8901 Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net or contact Fircrest City Hall at (253) 564-8901 for more information.

IDX1031699

June 2, 2026