METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA-REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: Youth Sports Programming, Camps, Clinics, & Classes

RFP No. R2026-13

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive information for RFP No. R2026-13 Youth Sports Programming, Camps, Clinics, & Classes Project until June 17, 2026, by 12:00 P.M. Information shall be submitted by email only to the RFP Procurement Adminstrator at DWPROCUREMENT@PARKSTACOMA.GOV. The information must be in PDF format. Information received after the appointed time set for receipt will not be reviewed. Please see the full RFP on Metro Parks Website: https://www.parkstacoma.gov/about/contract-bidding/requests-for-proposals-qualifications/

Email questions to DWPROCUREMENT@PARKSTACOMA.GOV

IDX1031760

June 2, 2026