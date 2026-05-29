Bills Towing-Auction Notice
Published 1:30 am Friday, May 29, 2026
ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on June 03, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
14 Acura TL
11 Chev Cruze
04 Chev Malibu
94 Chev P30 Motorhome
02 Chev Suburban
21 Chev Trail Blazer
00 Chev Venture
91 Chry Lebaron
07 Ford Taurus
03 Honda Pilot
10 Hyun Elantra
03 Hyun Santa Fe
11 Kia Sorento
19 Kia Soul
04 Linc Navigator
07 Mazda 6
08 Nissan Altima
11 Nissan Altima
07 VW Rabbit
02 Volvo V70
IDX-1031538
May 29, 2026