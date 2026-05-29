Bills Towing-Auction Notice

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington,on June 03, 2026 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts 11AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

14 Acura TL

11 Chev Cruze

04 Chev Malibu

94 Chev P30 Motorhome

02 Chev Suburban

21 Chev Trail Blazer

00 Chev Venture

91 Chry Lebaron

07 Ford Taurus

03 Honda Pilot

10 Hyun Elantra

03 Hyun Santa Fe

11 Kia Sorento

19 Kia Soul

04 Linc Navigator

07 Mazda 6

08 Nissan Altima

11 Nissan Altima

07 VW Rabbit

02 Volvo V70

IDX-1031538

May 29, 2026