CITY OF TACOMA-RESOLUTION NO. 41913

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, May 19, 2026, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution consisting of the titles, is as follows: Resolution No. 41913 A resolution setting Tuesday, June 2, 2026, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the proposed Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation Improvement Program amended for the years 2026 and 2027-2032.

The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505.

Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1031182

May 21, 22, 2026