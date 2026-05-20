NO.26-4-00931-0 -PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, May 20, 2026
NO.26-4-00931-0
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF PIERCE
IN RE THE ESTATE OF
JOEL EDWARD HILE,
Decedent.
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (A) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020; or (B) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: May 20, 2026 PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:
Theresa Hile
ATTORNEY FOR THE PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE: Deborah J. Jameson, for Neil & Neil, P.S.
ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: 5302 Pacific Avenue
Tacoma, Washington 98408
PROBATE PROCEEDINGS FILE IN STATE OF WASHINGTON SUPERIOR COURT, PIERCE COUNTY CAUSE NO:26-4-00931-0
/s/ THERESA HILE
Personal Representative
/s/ DEBORAH J. JAMESON WSBA #28261
Attorney for Petitioner
IDX-1030823
May 20, 27, June 3, 2026