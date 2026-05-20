Case Number: 61699

Applicant Name:

LUCIA EARL MITCHELL

Public Notice to Acquire Land into Trust – BIA Regional Director Decisions

ACTION: Notice of decision to acquire land into trust under 25 Code of Federal Regulations, Part 151.

SUMMARY: The Regional Director, Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior, on the below date, has made a determination to acquire real property in trust for LUCIA EARL MITCHELL.

The land referred to as former Lucia Mitchell property, herein and is described as:

See “Exhibit A” for legal descriptions.

DATE: This determination was made on 03/25/2026.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: BIA NORTHWEST REGIONAL OFFICE, Bureau of Indian Affairs, 911 NE 11TH AVENUE, PORTLAND, OR 97232, telephone (503) 231-6702.

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: This notice is published to comply with the requirement of 25 CFR § 151.12(d)(2)(iii) that notice be given of the decision by the authorized representative of the Secretary of the Interior to acquire land in trust.

A copy of the determination is available [at the following website: n/a AND/OR from the office identified in the FOR FURTHER INFORMATION section of this notice]. Any party who wishes to seek judicial review of the Regional Director’s decision must first exhaust administrative remedies.The Regional Director’s decision may be appealed to the Interior Board of Indian Appeals (IBIA) in accordance with the regulations in 43 C.F.R. 4.310-4.340.

If you choose to appeal this decision, your notice of appeal to the IBIA must be signed by you or your attorney and must be either postmarked and mailed (if you use mail) or delivered (if you use another means of physical delivery, such as FedEx or UPS) to the IBIA within 30 days from the date of publication of this notice. The regulations do not authorize filings by facsimile/fax or by electronic means. Your notice of appeal should clearly identify the decision being appealed. You must send your original notice of appeal to the IBIA at the following address: Interior Board of Indian Appeals, Office of Hearings and Appeals, U.S. Department of the Interior, 801 North Quincy Street, Suite 300, Arlington, Virginia 22203. You must send copies of your notice of appeal to (1) the Assistant Secretary – Indian Affairs, U.S. Department of the Interior, MS-4141-MIB, 1849 C Street N.W., Washington, D.C. 20240; (2) each interested party known to you; and (3) the Regional Director. Your notice of appeal sent to the IBIA must include a statement certifying that you have sent copies to these officials and interested parties and should identify them by names or titles and addresses.

If you file a notice of appeal, the IBIA will notify you of further procedures. If no appeal is timely filed, this decision will become final for the Department of the Interior at the expiration of the appeal period. No extension of time may be granted for filing a notice of appeal.

EXHIBIT A

Legal Description

Lucia Earl Mitchell

The Land refered to herein below is situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, and is described as follows:

PARCEL A:

COMMENCE AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE CENTER LINE OF SOUTH 11TH STREET AND THE CENTER LINE OF THE PAVEMENT OF EAST SIDE DRIVE IN LOT 2, SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 21 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF W.M., IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON;

THENCE NORTH 42°44’ EAST 70 FEET TO EASTERLY LINE OF EAST SIDE DRIVE;

THENCE SOUTH 56°01’ EAST 111.83 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, BEING A POINT 510 FEET NORTH AND 506 FEET WEST OF SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT 2;

THENCE NORTH 54°00 EAST 192 FEET PARALLEL TO AND 22 1/2 FEET SOUTHEASTERLY OF CENTER LINE OF TACOMA-SEATTLE INTER CITY TRANSMISSION RIGHT OF WAY;

THENCE NORTH 36° WEST 10 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 54°00 EAST ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY 130 FEET TO SOUTHWESTERLY LINE OF A TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED TO THOMAS O. LOWERY AND ANN H. LOWERY, HUSBAND AND WIFE, BY DEED RECOREDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 1580778;

THENCE SOUTH 36° EAST ALONG SAID SOUTHWESTERLY LINE OF LOWERY TRACT 160 FEET TO THE MOST NORTHENLY CORNER OF A TRACT OF LAND CONVEYEDTO LEIF A. PEDERSON BY DEED RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 2526460;

THENCE SOUTH 54° WEST ALONG THE NORTHWESTERLY LINE OF SAID PEDERSON TRACT 280 FEET TO A POINT ON THE EAST LINE OF EAST SIDE DRIVE 625 FEET NORTH 37°36’ WEST OF SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 2;

THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ON THE EAST LINE OF EAST SIDE DRIVE TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING.

PARCEL B:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF GOVERNMENT LOT 2 IN SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 21 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF W.M., IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON;

THENCE NORTH 37°36’ WEST ALONG THE NORTHERLY LINE OF EAST SIDE DRIVE 495 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 37°36’ WEST 130 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 54° EAST PARALLEL TO CITY OF TACOMA RIGHT OF WAY 280 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 36° EAST TO THE WESTERLY LINE OF MCMURRAY COUNTY ROAD;

THENCE ON SAID WESTERLY LINE OF ROAD SOUTHERLY TO A POINT NORTH 52°24’ EAST OF THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE SOUTH 52°24’ WEST TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING;

EXCEPT THEREFROM THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE GOVERNMENT LOT 2 IN SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 21 NORTH, RANGE 3 EAST OF W.M., IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON;

THENCE NORTH 37°36’ WEST ALONG THE NORTHERLY LINE OF EAST SIDE DRIVE 495 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING

THENCE NORTH 52°24’ EAST 150 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 37°26’, WEST 115 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LABA TRACT;

THENCE SOUTH 54°00’ WEST TO THE NORTHERLY LINE OF EAST SIDE DRIVE;

THENCE SOUTH 37°36’ EAST 130 FEET MORE OR LESS TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING.

IDX-1031100

May 20, 2026