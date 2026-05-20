CITY OF GIG HARBOR -NOTICE OF APPLICATION

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

DEPARTMENT

PLANNING DIVISION

CITY OF GIG HARBOR

May 20, 2026

Burnham Heights Plat Alteration

Permit Number(s): PL-PALT-26-0001

Name of Applicant: Project Location: 11445 & 11330 112th Street Loop Parcels 3001340380 &

30011340490-. The site is lots 38 & 49 of Burnham Heights (formerly Summit Pointe) located on the north side of 112th Street Court, approximately 1,085 feet west of the intersection with Burnham Drive.

Description of Proposed Project: This proposal is an alteration to the plat recorded on January 28, 2026, under Recording Number 202601258001. The project includes a minor boundary adjustment to Lot 38, consisting of a small enlargement offset by an equal area reduction from the adjacent shared access tract, resulting in no net change in overall land area. Lot 49, currently approved as a single-family residence, is proposed to be converted into a recreation park.

Project Permits Included with Application: Plat Alteration

Tentative Public Meeting or Public Hearing Date: A hearing date has not been scheduled for this application.

Interested persons may comment on the above stated application or may request any notice of public hearing or a copy of the decision on this application, or participate in any public hearings. Requests for notification or written comments must be submitted to the Planning Division by no later than the close of business June 3, 2026. Comments may be mailed to or delivered in person to the below address or emailed to

PlanningComments@

gigharborwa.gov. For questions or additional information, contact Associate Planner, Kyle Hendricks at (253)851-6170 or KHendricks@gigharborwa.gov. Documents pertinent to this application are available for review and inspection at the City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday. Documents are also available at www.gigharborwa.gov by clicking “Permit Portal” and entering the permit number.

IDX1030684

May 20, 2026