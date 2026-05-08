TS# WA-11-454022-SH-NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

TS# WA-11-454022-SH

Borrower: KEITH CROCKER

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE 108 1st Ave South, Suite 450 Seattle, WA 98104 TS No.: WA-11-454022-SH APN No.: 012114-501-2 Title Order No.: 250228620-WA-MSI AMENDED Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24.130(4) Reference Number of Deed of Trust: Instrument No. 200703230936 Parcel Number(s): 012114-501-2 Grantor(s) for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015: KEITH R CROCKER AN UNMARRIED MAN Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust and Grantee (for Recording Purposes under RCW 65.04.015): HSBC Bank USA, National Association, as Trustee for Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2007-7 Trust Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: NewRez LLC, d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing As the federal bankruptcy stay has been lifted, this an amended notice as to the Notice of Trustee’s Sale recorded 7/31/2025 under PIERCE County Auditor Instrument Number 202507310055. I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, the undersigned Trustee, will on 6/5/2026 , at 09:00 AM At the Pierce County Superior Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma WA 98402, at the 2nd Floor Entry Plaza outside the county courthouse sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable in the form of credit bid or cash bid in the form of cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale the following described real property, situated in the County of PIERCE, State of Washington, LOT 4 OF PIERCE COUNTY SHORT PLAT NO. 78-417, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT RECORDED MAY 31, 1978 IN VOLUME 26 OF SHORT PLATS AT PAGE 55, WHICH SUPERSEDES PIERCE COUNTY SHORT NO 78-155 RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, TOGETHER WITH A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT OF 60 FEET IN WIDTH, FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND UTILITIES OVER, UNDER AND ACROSS PRIVATE ROADS, SHOWN ON LARGE LOT DIVISION RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 2073 AND AS CONTAINED IN INSTRUMENT RECORDED UNDER NO. 2788248. ALSO TOGETHER WITH A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND UTILITIES OVER, UNDER AND ACROSS THE WEST 30 FEET OF THE NORTH 486.79 OF TRACT 3 OF LARGE LOT DIVISION NO 2073. EXCEPT THE EAST 6 FEET OF THE NORTH 418.79 FEET THEREOF, AND OVER, UNDER AND ACROSS THE EAST 30 FEET IF THE NORTH 486.79 FEET OF TRACT 2. ALSO EXCEPT THE WEST 6 FEET OF THE NORTH 418.79 FEET THEREOF AS MUTUALLY GRANTED IN INSTRUMENT RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 2837774 AND 2837775. More commonly known as: 6119 71ST AVENUE COURT NW, GIG HARBOR, WA 98335 which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated 3/14/2007, recorded 3/23/2007, under Instrument No. 200703230936 records of PIERCE County, Washington , from KEITH R CROCKER AN UNMARRIED MAN , as g rantor(s), to NORTHWEST TRUSTEE SERVICES, LLC , as original t rustee, to secure an obligation in favor of WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. , as original b eneficiary, the beneficial interest in which was subsequently assigned to HSBC Bank USA, National Association, as Trustee for Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2007-7 Trust , the Beneficiary, under an assignment recorded under Auditors File Number 201203140173 II. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust as referenced in RCW 61.21.030(4) is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust/Mortgage. III. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arr ears: $336,103.36 . IV. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: The principal sum of $380,656.38 , together with interest as provided in the Note from 1/1/2019 on, and such other costs and fees as are provided by statute. V. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. Said sale will be made without warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances on 6/5/2026 . The defaults referred to in Paragraph III must be cured by 5/25/2026 (11 days before the sale date), subject to the terms of the Note and Deed of Trust, to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time before 5/25/2026 (11 days before the sale), subject to the terms of the Note and Deed of Trust, the default as set forth in Paragraph III is cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be in cash or with cashier s or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after the 5/25/2026 (11 days before the sale date) and before the sale, by the Borrower or Grantor or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance by paying the principal and interest, plus costs, fees and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. VI. A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower (s) and Grantor (s) by both first class and certified mail, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served, if applicable, with said written Notice of Default or the written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in Paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. The list of recipients of the Notice of Default is listed within the Notice of Foreclosure provided to the Borrower(s) and Grantor(s). These requirements were completed as of 6/27/2025 . VII. The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale. VIII. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. IX. Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. X. NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS – The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20 th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20 th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. Additional Information provided by the Trustee: If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan, in which case this letter is intended to exercise the Note holders right’s against the real property only. The Trustee’s Sale Number is WA-11-454022-SH. . Dated: 4/9/2026 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION, as Trustee By: Jeff Stenman, President Trustee’s Address: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 108 1 st Ave South, Suite 450, Seattle, WA 98104 For questions call toll-free: (866) 925-0241 Trustee Sale Number: WA-11-454022-SH Sale Line: 800-280-2832 or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com IDSPub #0314258

IDX1030407

May 8, 29, 2026