No.26-4-01047-4

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

(NTCRD)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In Re The Estate of:

ETHEL MAE HICKMON,

Deceased.

The person named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication:

May 8, 2026

Date of Last Publication:

May 22, 2026

Deadline for Notice: September 8, 2026

Personal Representative /s/ KAREN MANNING, Attorneys for Personal Representative

KEITH D. ARMSTRONG, WSBA #23795

Address for Mailing or Service: Keith D. Armstrong

Strong International Law Group

841 174th St. S., Spanaway, WA 98387

(253) 221-0285

(253) 539-2810 FAX Court of probate proceedings

and cause number:

Pierce County Superior Court,

Case No.26-4-01047-4 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room 334

Tacoma, WA 98402

Special Notice to Steve Lewis, Jr. as a biological relative of the above named deceased, you are hereby notified of the probate of your late sister’s estate in Pierce County Superior Court. If you have any questions, notify the parties below with your inquiries.

IDX1030555

May 8, 15, 22, 2026