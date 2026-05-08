NO. 26-2-08183-8

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

ROBERT T. HUNT, as the PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN F. HUNT, JR. and as the ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF CATHERINE E. HUNT,

Plaintiff,

vs. ADOLPH RICHARD KATH (a/k/a A.R. KATH); WILLIAM H. FROST, JR. and FRANCES L. FROST, husband and wife; BLODWIN L. MCDONALD; MARGUERITE L. CHERRY; JOHN DOES 1-10 and JANE DOES 1-10,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: DEFENDANTS,ADOLPH RICHARD KATH (a/k/a A.R. KATH), WILLIAM H. FROST, JR. and FRANCES L. FROST, husband and wife, BLODWIN I. MCDONALD, MARGUERITE E. CHERRY, JOHN DOES 1-10 AND JANE DOE 1-10 You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 8th day of May, 2026, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, ROBERT F. HUNT, as the PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN F. HUNT, JR. and as the ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF CATHERINE E. HUNT, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for the plaintiff, Michael W. Johns and Roberts Johns & Hemphill, PLLC, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

This is an action to quiet title in real property located in Pierce County, Washington in which the Defendants may have or claim an interest. The relief demanded in the Complaint is to quiet title in favor of the Estate of John F. Hunt Jr. and the Estate of Catherine E. Hunt and exclude the Defendants and anyone claiming under the Defendants from any interest or lien therein. DATED this 5th day of May, 2026.

ROBERTS JOHNS & HEMPHILL, PLLC

s/ Michael M.K. Hemphill Michael M.K. Hemphill, WSBA No. 27340

Michael W. Johns, WSBA No. 22054

Attorneys for Plaintiff

7525 Pioneer Way, Suite 202

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

IDX-1030515

May 8, 15, 22, 29, June 5, 12, 2026