No. 25-2-07238-5- SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
Published 1:30 am Friday, May 8, 2026
No. 25-2-07238-5
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
JAMES A. MICKELSON,
Plaintiff,
VS.
HEATHER JEAN MICKLESON
BENEDICT, a/k/a HEATHER JEAN
MICKLESON, a single individual, and
GALE MCArthur, and any and all other Persons claiming through her,
Defendants.
The State of Washington to the said Defendant Gale McArthur:
You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 8th day of May, 2026, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff James A. Mickelson, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff James A. Mickelson, at his (or their) office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. 18
(Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Property, Declaratory Judgment, Constructive Trust.) 19
Dated this 6th day May, 2026
By: /s/Christopher M. Constantine
CHRISTOPHER CONSTANTINE
WSBA#11650
Attorney for James Mickelson
IDX-1030559
May 8, 15, 22, 29, June 5, 12, 2026