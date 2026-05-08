No. 25-2-07238-5

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

JAMES A. MICKELSON,

Plaintiff,

VS.

HEATHER JEAN MICKLESON

BENEDICT, a/k/a HEATHER JEAN

MICKLESON, a single individual, and

GALE MCArthur, and any and all other Persons claiming through her,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to the said Defendant Gale McArthur:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 8th day of May, 2026, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff James A. Mickelson, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff James A. Mickelson, at his (or their) office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. 18

(Complaint to Quiet Title to Real Property, Declaratory Judgment, Constructive Trust.) 19

Dated this 6th day May, 2026

By: /s/Christopher M. Constantine

CHRISTOPHER CONSTANTINE

WSBA#11650

Attorney for James Mickelson

IDX-1030559

May 8, 15, 22, 29, June 5, 12, 2026