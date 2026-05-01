NO. 26-4-01153-5

NOTICE OF HEARING TO

APPOINT ADMINISTRATOR

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of

LINDA M. GONSETH,

Deceased.

NOTICE is hereby given to all persons interested in the Estate of Linda M. Gonseth (DOB: February 25, 1944) that on April 30, 2026, Rolayne Moreland, filed a petition to appoint an administrator for the decedent’s estate for the purpose of disposing of property and that on May 14, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. a hearing on said petition will be held in Pierce County Superior Court, Room 127 or as otherwise posted, and any person interested may appear (pursuant to current court operations, emergency orders, and local civil rules) and contest the same in person or via ZOOM by following the Court’s directions on the Note for Commissioner’s Calendar. DATED: April 30, 2026 KIM A. HANN, P.S., INC.

By: /s/ Kim A. Hann

Kim A. Hann, WSBA #43640

Attorney for Petitioner

Rolayne Moreland IDX-1030300

May 1, 2026