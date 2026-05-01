No. 25-3-00224-1

NOTE FOR COMMISSIONER’S

CALENDAR (NTC)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE

MACKENZIE SAIGE TAYLOR

Petitioner(s),

vs.

JUSTIN GERMAINE TAYLOR

Respondent(s)

TO THE CLERK OF THE SUPERIOR COURT AND TO:

Name: Carlos Manuel Sosa III

Address: 102 W Main St Ste 301 AUBURN, WA 98001-4926

Phone: (253) 288-1801

Attorney for Plaintiff/Petitioner

Name: JUSTIN GERMAINE TAYLOR

Address: 1202 N PEARL ST APT U 204 Tacoma, WA 98406

Phone:

Respondent

IMPORTANT:

On the day of your hearing, check your case number in linx to determine the courtroom number. To find the zoom link for your hearing, click on: https://www.piercecountywa.gov/1024/commissioner-calendars-by-division or enter this address into your web browser. Any questions, email Commisioner Services at supcsd@piercecountywa.gov

You may appear in person or via Zoom

Please take notice that an issue of law in this case will be heard on the date and time shown below:

Pierce County Superior Court, County-City Building – 930 Tacoma Ave S – Tacoma, WA 98402

Show Cause Motion Filed Date: 04/28/26

Nature of Hearing: Other MOTION FOR DEFAULT

Calendar: Show Cause/Family Law

CALENDAR DATE: Thursday, June 11, 2026 9:00 AM

Party setting hearing must confirm by calling 253-798-6697 (press option 1) by Noon, two (2) court working days prior to hearing or hearing will be cancelled and not heard until rescheduled.

Proposed Orders (in Word format), must be emailed to the assigned courtroom (see below) 1 day prior. Parties must file either FORM T (Family Law Hearing Information Form) or FORM U (Civil Hearing Information Form) no later than 12 noon two (2) court working days before the scheduled hearing. Please consult PCLR 7(b) and PCLSPR 94.04 for additional information.

(MO) Show Cause/Family Law – CONFIRMATION REQUIRED | Mon-Thu at 9:00 AM

(MG) Minor Guardianship | Tue & Thu 9:00 AM C4 Ex Parte Room 129

(UD) Unlawful Detainer | Mon-Fri 1:30 PM C1 Room 100

(UDR1) Probate/Adult Guardianship/Minor Settlement/Supplemental | C5 Mon-Fri 1:30 PM Room 127

(FC) Paternity |Tue/Thu 1:30 PM C3 Room 407

Courtroom E Mail Addresses

Civil Division A (100):

SUP_Civil_A@piercecountywa.gov

Civil Division B (117):

SUP_Civil_B@piercecountywa.gov

Civil Division C (407):

SUP_Civil_C@piercecountywa.gov

MOP Civil Division D (127):

SUP_Civil_D@piercecountywa.gov

DATED: April 28, 2026. Signed:

/s/ Tyler Jack-Hansen Brown

NAME: Tyler Jack-Hansen Brown Phone: (253) 288-1801

ADDRESS: 102 W Main St Ste 301

AUBURN, WA 98001-4926

WSBA#:62660

For:Attorney for Plaintiff/Petitioner

IDX-1030190

May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, June 5, 2026