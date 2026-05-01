No. 25-3-00224-1 -NOTE FOR COMMISSIONER’S CALENDAR
Published 1:30 am Friday, May 1, 2026
No. 25-3-00224-1
NOTE FOR COMMISSIONER’S
CALENDAR (NTC)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF
WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE
MACKENZIE SAIGE TAYLOR
Petitioner(s),
vs.
JUSTIN GERMAINE TAYLOR
Respondent(s)
TO THE CLERK OF THE SUPERIOR COURT AND TO:
Name: Carlos Manuel Sosa III
Address: 102 W Main St Ste 301 AUBURN, WA 98001-4926
Phone: (253) 288-1801
Attorney for Plaintiff/Petitioner
Name: JUSTIN GERMAINE TAYLOR
Address: 1202 N PEARL ST APT U 204 Tacoma, WA 98406
Phone:
Respondent
IMPORTANT:
On the day of your hearing, check your case number in linx to determine the courtroom number. To find the zoom link for your hearing, click on: https://www.piercecountywa.gov/1024/commissioner-calendars-by-division or enter this address into your web browser. Any questions, email Commisioner Services at supcsd@piercecountywa.gov
You may appear in person or via Zoom
Please take notice that an issue of law in this case will be heard on the date and time shown below:
Pierce County Superior Court, County-City Building – 930 Tacoma Ave S – Tacoma, WA 98402
Show Cause Motion Filed Date: 04/28/26
Nature of Hearing: Other MOTION FOR DEFAULT
Calendar: Show Cause/Family Law
CALENDAR DATE: Thursday, June 11, 2026 9:00 AM
Party setting hearing must confirm by calling 253-798-6697 (press option 1) by Noon, two (2) court working days prior to hearing or hearing will be cancelled and not heard until rescheduled.
Proposed Orders (in Word format), must be emailed to the assigned courtroom (see below) 1 day prior. Parties must file either FORM T (Family Law Hearing Information Form) or FORM U (Civil Hearing Information Form) no later than 12 noon two (2) court working days before the scheduled hearing. Please consult PCLR 7(b) and PCLSPR 94.04 for additional information.
(MO) Show Cause/Family Law – CONFIRMATION REQUIRED | Mon-Thu at 9:00 AM
(MG) Minor Guardianship | Tue & Thu 9:00 AM C4 Ex Parte Room 129
(UD) Unlawful Detainer | Mon-Fri 1:30 PM C1 Room 100
(UDR1) Probate/Adult Guardianship/Minor Settlement/Supplemental | C5 Mon-Fri 1:30 PM Room 127
(FC) Paternity |Tue/Thu 1:30 PM C3 Room 407
Courtroom E Mail Addresses
Civil Division A (100):
SUP_Civil_A@piercecountywa.gov
Civil Division B (117):
SUP_Civil_B@piercecountywa.gov
Civil Division C (407):
SUP_Civil_C@piercecountywa.gov
MOP Civil Division D (127):
SUP_Civil_D@piercecountywa.gov
DATED: April 28, 2026. Signed:
/s/ Tyler Jack-Hansen Brown
NAME: Tyler Jack-Hansen Brown Phone: (253) 288-1801
ADDRESS: 102 W Main St Ste 301
AUBURN, WA 98001-4926
WSBA#:62660
For:Attorney for Plaintiff/Petitioner
IDX-1030190
May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, June 5, 2026