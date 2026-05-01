CASE NO.: 26-2-05846-1

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION

(60 DAYS)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

CHRISTINA HINCHMAN, a single woman; THE WASHINGTON STATE HOUSING FINANCE COMMISSION; THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT and UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendants.

TO THE DEFENDANTS CHRISTINA HINCHMAN, a single woman; and UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 1st day of May, 2026, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, ZBS Law, LLP, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This is a Complaint for Judicial Foreclosure of Deed of Trust.

DATED: April 23, 2026 ZBS LAW, LLP By:/s/ Tom B. Pierce Tom B. Pierce, WSBA# 26730 Attorney for Plaintiff

ZBS Law, LLP

11335 NE 122nd Way, Suite 105

Kirkland, WA 98034

Ph. 206-209-0375

Fax 206-260-8870

IDX1030234

May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, June 5, 2026