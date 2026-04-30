NO. 26-4-03375-4 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR KING COUNTY

Estate of

Maureen Kallen-Dudley,

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed Patricia A. Anthony and Teresa A. Nickel as Co-Personal Representatives of Decedent’s estate.

Any person having a claim against Decedent must present the claim:

• Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and

• In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070:

• By filing with the foregoing Court the original of the signed Creditor’s Claim, and

• By serving upon or mailing by first class mail to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address provided below a copy of the signed Creditor’s Claim.

The Creditor’s Claim must be presented by the later to occur of:

• Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice to you as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or

• Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice.

If the Creditor’s Claim is not presented within the foregoing time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice: April 30, 2026

Signed: /s/ Patrick M. Hanis

Patrick M. Hanis, WSBA #31440

Attorney for the Personal Representative

IDX-1030220

April 30, May 7, 14, 2026